Ice Cube Offers Caitlin Clark $5 Million Offer to Play in Big3 League, Wants to ‘Break Even More Barriers’ for Female Athletes

Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league is looking to make a huge addition by offering NCAA college phenom Caitlin Clark a massive deal.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported that Clark was offered a guaranteed $5 million deal to play in eight regular season games and two playoff games if her team advances to the postseason. She will also get additional compensation from merchandise and various sponsorships.

The deal will also allow her to play in the WNBA, which is what she plans to do once her college career at Iowa State is over. Clark has already declared for the WNBA Draft and is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever.

Ice Cube hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to address the news of Clark's Big3 offer. According to Cube, he wanted to keep the offer private while Clark competed in the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament and stated the move was a no-brainer given her astronomical success.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship," he said. "But I won't deny what's now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3."