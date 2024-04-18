People Joke About Men Becoming Basketball Husbands When WNBA Players Start Making More Money

Caitlin Clark's starting salary at Indiana Fever is $76,535.

Apr 18, 2024
Three female basketball players in their team uniforms: Aces, LSU, and Stanford
Getty/Ethan Miller/Maddie Meyer/Thearon W. Henderson
After an explosive ending to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament season, all eyes are on its players.

Several college basketball stars committed to the WNBA this year, including Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark, and Kamilla Cardoso—and everyone’s excited about the league’s upcoming year.

With the spotlight aimed at women basketball players, comes additional scrutiny over WNBA salaries. This week, reports surfaced about Clark’s starting salary. According to CBS News, the 22-year-old, who was this year’s first draft pick in the WNBA, will begin with a salary of $76,535 and earn around $338,000 during her four-year contract.

And the enthusiasm surrounding the WNBA and its low wages has come with some jokes, including X user, @AskWhy05's viral tweet from Monday. "Man when the WNBA players start getting $100m’s and tricking off and flyin n***as out on the road>>>," he wrote.

Man when the WNBA players start getting $100m’s and tricking off and flyin niggas out on the road>>>

— My name is my name (@AskWhy05) April 16, 2024
Twitter: @AskWhy05

The responses saw users laugh about becoming basketball husbands, which includes scenarios like getting flewed out, pregnant, and being the sneaky link.

In addition to the aforementioned players, people also poked fun at A’ja Wilson, who’s been a power forward for the Las Vegas Aces since 2018.

Why are yall like this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uUNyLCzHUL

— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @_ajawilson22

Me telling A'ja Wilson why she’s the best player in the WNBA https://t.co/1xAAvjq4Yv pic.twitter.com/m8pxx6TRyb

— Go Natalie…Go Go Go Go! (@OTecH88) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @OTecH88

Me driving Angel Reese whip in the city while she at practice https://t.co/sMivjKLxCV pic.twitter.com/JrARZi4mPy

— Sam Dunkin (@Samdunkin15) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @Samdunkin15

when Angel Reese fly me out: https://t.co/gpJH6O0o3j pic.twitter.com/zdWroW8ZkQ

— K (@843KT) April 16, 2024
Twitter: @843KT

Me after Cameron Brink sends me $6000 to come to an away game https://t.co/bWLnMBa01Q pic.twitter.com/U2o1886qra

— Just Relax Kid (@JustRelaxK1d) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @JustRelaxK1d

Me waiting for Cameron Brink to get back from practice pic.twitter.com/F1oUG5rJWJ https://t.co/Jj1NlZQSus

— W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @Tyre_94

Me and Caitlin Clark on our 3rd sneaky link trip https://t.co/ljzTpfKvcl pic.twitter.com/e45OZE1yIp

— 1992 (@_barmeloanthony) April 16, 2024
Twitter: @_barmeloanthony

Me at kamilla cardoso crib while she at practice https://t.co/6oemufBEqV pic.twitter.com/jdA3WIddIg

— Chris. (@chefmade_92) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @chefmade_92

Men thinking they're first in line for WNBA fly outs pic.twitter.com/agoWNhdrQ3

— Sneaker Stan Account (@ChroniclesofROC) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @ChroniclesofROC

This how we leaving the arena after after she gets a triple double and the game winning shot pic.twitter.com/3pSFANnUbW https://t.co/usYpmY7s50

— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @TheEnemiesPE3

How I’m pulling up Angel Reece Fly me Out 😈😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XEaKgBRCkx pic.twitter.com/B2mt4n1DS9

— AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @AB84

As for the newly recruited WNBA stars: Reese, who played for LSU and Maryland, is coming to the Chicago Sky, as is Cardoso, who played for South Carolina and Syracuse. Brink is heading to the Los Angeles Sparks and Clark is gearing up for the Indiana Fever.

While Clark's salary isn't high, she does have brand deals where she's making a lot more money—something that isn't the case for most players. Today, news surfaced that she reportedly landed an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, which includes her own signature shoe.

Caitlin Clark just keeps doing it 🔥🔥🔥

Clark is reportedly receiving an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike which includes her own signature shoe.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/wWP4hQGv75

— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @ComplexSneakers

The draft’s second, third, and fourth picks—Brink, Cardoso, and Rickea Jackson, respectively—will also earn the same as Clark in their first year. Each player’s salary will increase in small increments over the following years: $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and $97,582 in 2027. Reese was this year's seventh pick.

That's a lot less than what NBA players make. CBS notes that the NBA’s first pick in last year’s draft, Victor Wembanyama, made over $12 million for the 2023-24 season, his rookie year.

Caitlin ClarkKamilla CardosoA'ja WilsonAngel ReeseWNBAMoneyNCAA Basketball

