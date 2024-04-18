People Joke About Men Becoming Basketball Husbands When WNBA Players Start Making More Money

After an explosive ending to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament season, all eyes are on its players.

Several college basketball stars committed to the WNBA this year, including Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark, and Kamilla Cardoso—and everyone’s excited about the league’s upcoming year.

With the spotlight aimed at women basketball players, comes additional scrutiny over WNBA salaries. This week, reports surfaced about Clark’s starting salary. According to CBS News, the 22-year-old, who was this year’s first draft pick in the WNBA, will begin with a salary of $76,535 and earn around $338,000 during her four-year contract.

And the enthusiasm surrounding the WNBA and its low wages has come with some jokes, including X user, @AskWhy05's viral tweet from Monday. "Man when the WNBA players start getting $100m’s and tricking off and flyin n***as out on the road>>>," he wrote.