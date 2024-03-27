Diddy's Alleged 'Drug Mule' Is a Former Syracuse Basketball Player

Paul had a decent high school basketball career playing with longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy, at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. The team went to the National Prep School Championship game in 2017 and Paul averaged 14.2 points that year.

The Ohio native was arrested on Monday at Miami-Opa Locka Airport and charged with one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy. According to court documents, law enforcement searched Paul and found drugs in his bags.

Paul's arrest happened after the federal government, consisting of officers from Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, reached Diddy at Opa Locka Airport while both his homes in L.A. and Miami were raided.

In his lawsuit filed last month against Diddy, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. claimed Paul was in Diddy's circle and handled all the drugs and firearms, which the mogul's lawyers denied and called "pure fiction."

"Works as Mr. Combs Mule. He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs Drugs, and Guns," Jones Jr. wrote in his 73-page complaint.