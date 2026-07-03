NCAA

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1906 that governs college athletics across over 1,000 U.S. institutions. It sets competition rules, eligibility standards, and organizes championship events across a wide range of sports, with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament—March Madness—being its most high-profile and commercially significant event. Its cultural relevance traces back to the annual March Madness tournament, where the single-elimination format and bracket challenges create intense national engagement every spring. Fans return for the unpredictable upsets and buzzer-beater moments that define the tournament’s drama, making it a defining spectacle in college sports and a major source of the NCAA’s visibility and revenue.

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Ex-NCAA Player Lagerald Vick Charged with Attempted Murder
Sports

Former NCAA Basketball Star Lagerald Vick Charged With Attempted Murder in Memphis

The former Kansas Jayhawks star is accused of shooting a man in the back during a July 4 dispute in Memphis, with bail set at $1.5 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
The Texas Longhorns baseball team holds up their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
Bets

College World Series Odds: Who Is Favored To Win It All In Omaha?

Eight teams will battle it out in Omaha for the right to be crowned college baseball’s champion.

Matt Burke36 days ago
A parachutist descends with an American flag near a large screen displaying "VIRGINIA TECH" as a crowd watches below.
Sports

Skydiver Gets Stuck on Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Spring Game

The planned pregame stunt turned tense as the parachuter dangled above the field for nearly 20 minutes before rescue.

Mark Elibert88 days ago
Donald Trump sitting, wearing a dark suit and tie, with an American flag pin, looking to the side in an office setting.
Life

Trump Executive Order Targets NCAA Transfers, Athlete Eligibility

Trump's EO seeks to standardize NCAA transfer rules and athlete eligibility while pressuring universities through potential cuts to government financial support.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
Geno Auriemma with short gray hair and glasses, wearing a dark suit, stands in front of a colorful background.
Sports

Geno Auriemma Apologizes to Dawn Staley After Final Four Incident

The UConn coach says his actions were “uncalled for.”

Mark Elibert103 days ago
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Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma Have Heated Exchange During Basketball Game
Sports

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma Have Heated Exchange After Final Four Game

The postgame moment followed tension over a missed pregame greeting, with Auriemma also criticizing officiating during the game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Geno Auriemma with glasses and a playful expression, wearing a dark suit, against a dark background.
Sports

Geno Auriemma Rips Officiating in UConn vs South Carolina Final Four

Auriemma’s sideline rant and postgame clash with Dawn Staley sparked criticism from Stephen A. Smith and Lil Wayne.

Mark Elibert104 days ago
Flau'jae Johnson Receives Standing Ovation After Final NCAA Game
Sports

Flau’jae Johnson Receives Standing Ovation in Final LSU Home Game

Inside the standing ovation, emotional sendoff, and stats that made the LSU guard a women’s basketball and NCAA Tournament star to remember.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
Alabama Basketball Star Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge
Sports

Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge Before NCAA Tournament

From 16.8 points per game to a Class C felony, Alabama star Aden Holloway now faces drug charges just days before the NCAA tournament.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Diego Pavia is Getting Coached by Johnny Manziel—But His NFL Prospects Don't Look Good
Sports

Diego Pavia Says Johnny Manziel Is Mentoring Him Ahead of NFL Draft Amid Questions About His Future

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia says Johnny Manziel has been helping him navigate the NFL draft process while scouts debate his pro potential.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
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Amari Bailey Files Lawsuit to Return to NCAA Despite Playing 10 NBA Games
Sports

Amari Bailey Files Lawsuit to Return to NCAA Despite Playing 10 NBA Games

Bailey, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, has retained both an agent and an attorney to pursue the matter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Judge in Diego Pavia Lawsuit Denies NCAA Injunction for 'Five for Five' Players
Sports

Judge Denies NCAA Injunction in ‘Five for Five’ Case as Diego Pavia Lawsuit Continues

Decision marks setback for 'five for five' players but leaves door open for Pavia’s 2026 season as NCAA defends current eligibility system.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
NCAA logo.
Sports

39 College Basketball Players Indicted in Point-Shaving and Bribery Scam

A federal attorney called the alleged scam "a significant and rampant corruption of college athletics."

tara mahadevan182 days ago
Matt Barnes Shades 'Old-A**' NCAA Players Amid Diego Pavia Controversy
Sports

Matt Barnes Shades ‘Old-A**’ NCAA Players Amid Diego Pavia Eligibility Controversy

The former NBA champion criticized NCAA eligibility loopholes as debate grows around older athletes competing against much younger players.

Bernadette Giacomazzo195 days ago
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Diego Pavia Files Lawsuit to Continue Playing College Football
Sports

Diego Pavia Files Lawsuit to Continue Playing College Football

Pavia and 26 other players are petitioning a federal judge in Tennessee to block the NCAA from enforcing their eligibility rules and allow them to play.

Bernadette Giacomazzo197 days ago
Utah State Aggies center Jarred Shaw (5) during a game between Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs
Sports

Former NCAA Player Jarred Shaw Avoids Death Penalty for Weed Gummies in Indonesia

He has been sentenced to 26 months in Indonesia prison on drug possession charges.

Joe Price216 days ago
Lane Kiffin wearing an "Ole Miss" visor and hoodie stands in a stadium, with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Lane Kiffin Leaves Ole Miss for LSU Following Tense Week of Rumors

Kiffin’s exit follows weeks of speculation and a heated exchange with an Ole Miss reporter.

Mark Elibert228 days ago

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