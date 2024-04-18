South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is celebrating more than an NCAA national championship this month. The stylish sports icon was sweetly gifted flowers by none other than Beyoncé.

In addition to the white floral bouquet, Staley was sent merch from Bey's Cowboy Carter collection. She responded to the care package with a video on social media. Along with thanking Bey, Staley shouted out the singer's husband and longtime collaborator Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

“Look at the flowers,” Staley began the video. “I don’t even think they grow these in South Carolina! Look at the merchandise. If you know, you know. But I'm gonna read this card here, and if you know, you know."

"To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season,” Beyoncé wrote in the card, which Staley read. “I am so proud of you, all of my love.”

After repeating the message, Staley had an assistant turn on Beyoncé's chart-topping single "Texas Hold Em" and proceeded to stan The Carter family.