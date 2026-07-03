NBA Free Agency

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Jonathan Kuminga dribbles the ball up the court during a Hawks-Knicks game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
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NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers, Kings, or Bulls in Sign-And-Trade?

Kuminga is one of the top free agents still remaining as the dust settles on a wild NBA summer. Where will the young forward land?

Matt Burke7 days ago
LeBron James walks off the court during a Lakers-Cavs game in January 2026.
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LeBron Free Agency Rumors: Latest Update On Where the King Will Sign

The Cavs, Heat, Sixers, and Warriors are among the teams bidding for LeBron James’ services. Could a decision be coming down this week?

Matt Burke11 days ago
Mitchell Robinson handles the ball during a New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game in April 2026.
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NBA Free Agency Rumors: Mitchell Robinson To Lakers, Raptors or Heat?

Robinson, a key part of the Knicks’ championship team this past season, is set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Matt Burke31 days ago
LeBron James smiles towards the Mavericks bench during a Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas game in February 2026.
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LeBron James Rumors: Lakers, Cavs, Warriors, Heat, Knicks, Spurs In Mix?

LeBron James is set to become a free agent this summer. We dish out the latest buzz surrounding where The King will land.

Matt Burke52 days ago
Sports

Drake Playfully Trolls Fred VanVleet With ‘Guangdong Dragons’ Comment After He Signed With Rockets

VanVleet, who won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, signed a three-year $130 million deal with Houston.

Brad Callas1110 days ago
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Jimmy Butler Bam Adebayo Head Butt 2021
Sports

Ranking Every NBA Eastern Conference Team Post-Free Agency

A week after free agency opened up and rosters were altered, we surveyed all 15 teams in the Eastern Conference that upgraded its overall talent level.

Adam Caparell1801 days ago
Anthony Davis LeBron James Warmups Lakers Suns 2021
Sports

NBA Free Agency Winners and Losers

While free agency isn't over yet, the dust has settled enough to hand out winners and losers around the league. Where do the Lakers stand after their moves?

Adam Caparell1808 days ago
Kyle Lowry Raptors Mavericks 2021
Sports

Grading Every Major NBA Free Agent Signing for 2021

NBA free agency is finally here. We're grading every major NBA free agency move from Chris Paul to Kawhi Leonard. How did your favorite team grade out?

Zach Frydenlund1809 days ago
Chris Paul Game 6 NBA Finals 2021
Sports

10 NBA Free Agency Storylines to Watch

Tis the season for Woj bombs and Shams surprises as NBA free agency is here. What will the Knicks do? Where does Kyle Lowry land? Is Ben Simmons getting traded?

Adam Caparell1810 days ago
Reggie Jackson Clippers Suns Playoffs 2021
Sports

8 NBA Free Agents That Will Cash in After Their Playoff Run

NBA Free Agency is right around the corner and we know there will be plenty of movement. But which guys got themselves paid during the playoffs? Let's see.

Adam Caparell1823 days ago
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Kawhi Leonard Ty Lue NBA Playoffs 2021
Sports

The Best Fits For the Top 2021 NBA Free Agents

NBA free agency doesn't tip off for another few weeks, but it's never too early to speculate where guys like Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard will land.

Adam Caparell1829 days ago
Alex Saratsis Giannis Antetokounmpo Extension Signing 2020
Sports

How Alex Saratsis, the Agent for Giannis and Bam, Kept It Real Negotiating $423 Million Worth of Extensions

The agent for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo talks about delivering a record-breaking amount of money for his clients this past NBA offseason.

Adam Caparell1962 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

NBA Insider Shams Charania Returns to Talk Harden, Giannis, Trade Rumors + More: Listen to Load Management

The Athletic and Stadium's NBA insider Shams Charania joined the Load Management crew to recap NBA free agency and talk what deals didn't get done.

Complex Sports2054 days ago
raptors anunoby vanvleet
Sports

The Raptors’ 2020 Offseason Was Always About the Bigger Picture

The plan was about doing whatever it took to ensure the Raptors could be serious players for star free agents in 2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo among them.

Vivek Jacob2060 days ago

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