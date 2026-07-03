NBA Fans React to Dennis Schröder’s $5.9M Celtics Deal After Reportedly Declining Over $80M From Lakers
Featured
Sports
Dennis Schröder signed a 1-year/$5.9 million deal with the Celtics, which is far less than the $80+ million deal he turned down in-season from the Lakers.Gavin Evans
We're officially a week into NFL free agency and some teams have done better than others. We broke it all down, going through the winners and losers, so far.Ian Wharton
From the Patriots losing their way to the EDGE free agents cashing in, we're going through all of the winners and losers in NFL free agency.Ian Wharton
The plan was about doing whatever it took to ensure the Raptors could be serious players for star free agents in 2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo among them.Vivek Jacob