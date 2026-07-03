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A basketball player wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jersey during a game, with tattoos on his arms and neck.
Sports

Damian Lillard Waived by Milwaukee Bucks: Players and Fans React

Lillard spent two seasons with the Bucks, averaging 24.6 points and shooting 36 percent from the perimeter.

Mark Elibert380 days ago
Sports

Drake Playfully Trolls Fred VanVleet With ‘Guangdong Dragons’ Comment After He Signed With Rockets

VanVleet, who won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, signed a three-year $130 million deal with Houston.

Brad Callas1109 days ago
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Sports

Jaylen Brown on Long-Term Future With Boston Celtics: 'I Will Stay Where I'm Needed and Treated Correct'

With his contract set to expire following the 2023-24 NBA season, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has shed light on his long-term future with Boston.

Brad Callas1213 days ago
James Harden
Sports

James Harden Reportedly Considering Return to Houston Rockets in Free Agency

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter Sunday to reveal that James Harden is considering a return to the Houston Rockets when he hits free agency this summer

Brad Callas1300 days ago
kyrie irvng still want to be a net
Sports

Here’s Kyrie Irving’s Reaction to Being Asked If He Still Wants to Be a Brooklyn Net

While chatting with Kyrie Irving at the BET Awards on Sunday night, Complex's Pierce Simpson asked the Brooklyn guard a question that's on every NBA fan's mind.

Brad Callas1481 days ago
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Antonio Brown on the field prior to game against the New York Jets in 2022
Sports

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to 'Retire a Steeler' But 'Not Play... So We Clear'

Four months after he was released by the Bucs after walking off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets, Antonio Brown is teasing retirement.

Brad Callas1523 days ago
Kyle Lowry and DeMar Derozan hugging while playing for the Toronto Raptors
Sports

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan Reportedly Interested in Joining Lakers

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan—both of whom are unrestricted free agents—are both reportedly interested in signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

Alex Nino Gheciu1820 days ago
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups
Sports

J.J. Watt Signs With Arizona Cardinals

Defensive end, J.J. Watt, has finally found a new home. The former Houston Texans superstar is reuniting with DeAndre Hopkins on the Arizona Cardinals. 

Xavier Hamilton1964 days ago
serge ibaka raptors jumper
Sports

Serge Ibaka Has Reportedly Signed With the Los Angeles Clippers

This ends Ma Fuzzy man's epic run with the Toronto Raptors.

Vivek Jacob2063 days ago
raptors free agent
Sports

Which Raptors Free Agents Will Return for the 2020-21 Season?

We predict the decisions of the five main Toronto players hitting the free-agent market this offseason.

Vivek Jacob2087 days ago
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Sports

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Among Teams Interested in Signing Antonio Brown [UPDATE]

According to a new report, the Seattle Seahawks are among the teams eyeing WR Antonio Brown, who is currently serving an eight game suspension.

tara mahadevan2094 days ago
toronto raptors giannis
Sports

How the Raptors Can Be NBA Title Contenders for Years to Come

Five factors that should have the Raptors in position to battle for the Larry O’Brien trophy over and over again.

Vivek Jacob2132 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks
Sports

NBA Executive Reportedly Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Sign With Heat If Bucks Lose To Them in Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their first game to the Miami Heat on Monday evening, thanks to a massive 40-point performance from Jimmy Butler.

Xavier Hamilton2145 days ago
Jameis Winston
Sports

Jameis Winston Responds to David Carr's Criticism of His Training Choices

Former NFL quarterback David Carr had some words for Jameis Winston after a video of him training started to circulate online.

Joe Price2289 days ago

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