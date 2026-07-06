One of the wildest NBA off-seasons in history is still unfolding, as the biggest name in the sport has not yet decided where he will play basketball in 2026-27. LeBron James remains on the free agent market, and LeBron’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, poured gasoline on the speculation last week. On Paul’s podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Kellerman, Paul brought out a white board that featured a list of teams that LeBron is currently eyeing. The list featured some of the obvious destinations, in Cleveland, and Miami. But it also featured some stunners, including the Knicks and Celtics. Below, we’ll look at all of the buzz surrounding some of the teams that Paul listed. LeBron to Cavaliers rumors

LeBron to the Cavs remains the leader in the clubhouse. Paul highlighted Brandon Weems being one of the top decision-makers in Cleveland as a “big feather in the cap” for the Cavs in their pursuit. “Brandon Weems is basically LeBron’s brother,” Paul said on his Game Over podcast.

LeBron, who played at St. Vincent St. Mary’s High School with Weems, was in Ohio this past Friday and was photographed in a group picture that included Weems. LeBron to 76ers rumors

The 76ers are now firmly in the mix for acquiring LeBron as “The King” would fit seamlessly into a starting lineup that would include: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. “[LeBron] loves Maxey,” Paul said. “I think [LeBron] helps VJ understand how to play the game … the benefit that [VJ] would get [from playing alongside LeBron] would be ridiculous.” With the Knicks having broken their title drought, the 76ers are now at the forefront of NBA legacy franchises that have gone the most years without winning a championship. If LeBron could help Philly win its first title since 1983, he would be forever goated in the City of Brotherly Love. LeBron to Warriors rumors

It has been mostly quiet on the LeBron to the Warriors front over the past few days, but No. 23 heading to the Bay Area still makes a ton of sense.

“Steph and Dray, obviously you got four-time champions,” Paul, who also represents Draymond Green, said on his podcast. “You get some of the highest IQ basketball. You get a guy like [owner] Joe Lacob who, I told you this whole time, wants to win and he’s a great business mind. So you can buy into whatever you want to buy into, but it’s Steph and Dray.” LeBron to Heat rumors

The Heat have also been consistently mentioned as a top landing spot for LeBron given that he had his most career success in South Beach, and his endless ties to the organization. Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in a recent video with American streamer N3on, in which he discussed how LeBron is the player he most likes to watch. N3on also showed Giannis, on his phone, a fake news report that said LeBron had signed with the Cavs. “Touch my heart, man,” Giannis said in response. “Don’t do that to me … give me a heart attack … ahhh … there is a chance.”

LeBron to Knicks rumors

Paul also mentioned the reigning NBA champion Knicks as a possibility for LeBron, but co-host Max Kellerman cited the Knicks salary cap structure as something that would likely prohibit the move. “The Knicks can only afford vet minimums right now,” Kellerman said. LeBron to Celtics rumors

This one is the most improbable, as Boston has arguably been LeBron’s biggest rival throughout the years. That said, the Celtics do have some pieces in place to lure “The King.” LeBron and Jayson Tatum have long had a great relationship, and LeBron and Paul George are also tight. George once went so far as to call LeBron his “mentor.”