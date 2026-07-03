NBA Salaries

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Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Pop Culture

Luka Dončić Is Became the First NBA Player Earning Over $80 Million a Year

The NBA's salary ceiling just got shattered, as a rising international icon secures the league’s first projected $80M-per-year deal.

Sienna Dubois 345 days ago
Caitlin Clark wearing a T-shirt that says "Pay Us What You Owe Us" at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19.
Sports

WNBA Players Wear 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' Shirts at All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum, and others wore the shirts to make a statement.

Trey Alston362 days ago
Sports

Joe Smith on Blowing Through His $61 Million NBA Fortune: 'It Was a Very Low Point'

Smith also opened up about how much was taken out of his fortune after taxes and fees.

Brad Callas966 days ago

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