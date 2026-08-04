LeBron James, Now a Sixer, Shows Love to Philly's Own Meek Mill With New Song Co-Sign

Just over a week after officially signing with the 76ers, James showed love to hometown rapper Meek Mill by sharing the rapper's new song, "Nightmares to Dreams," on his Instagram Story. The NBA superstar reacted with a string of expressive emojis before adding several fire emojis, giving Meek's latest release a public co-sign that quickly made the rounds online.

LeBron James continues to embrace Philadelphia both on and off the court.

The moment felt like another chapter in James' early introduction to Philadelphia. When he announced his decision to join the Sixers in late July, he paired his career highlight reel with Meek Mill's iconic "Dreams and Nightmares," a song that has become synonymous with Philadelphia sports over the past decade.

The video ended just before the song's famous "Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought I was finished?" line as the 76ers logo appeared on screen, a fitting soundtrack for what James has called the final chapter of his NBA career.

Meek didn't take long to acknowledge the move. Shortly after James announced his decision, the North Philadelphia rapper celebrated the signing on social media, capturing the excitement surrounding one of the biggest free-agent additions in franchise history.

James and Meek's relationship predates LeBron's arrival in Philadelphia. Over the years, James has frequently embraced Meek's music, including using "Dreams and Nightmares" to announce his signing with the 76ers, while the rapper has publicly celebrated LeBron's move to Philadelphia. Beyond basketball and music, both have also become prominent voices on social justice issues, with Meek helping launch the REFORM Alliance to advocate for criminal justice reform and James using his platform to champion racial equality and voting rights.

Now that James wears a Sixers uniform, those interactions carry added significance in a city where Meek remains one of Philadelphia's defining cultural voices.