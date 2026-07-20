NBA Trade Rumors: Is Jalen Duren Leaving Detroit?

The Detroit Pistons find themselves in the midst of an expensive staring contest, and the ongoing restricted free agency standoff with Jalen Duren has become one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2026 NBA free agency period. As a core member of the Pistons’ 60-win regular season, the 22-year-old center earned All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors during his breakout season. A disappointing postseason, however, has led to an uncomfortable situation regarding his contract, leaving his future in Detroit very much up in the air.
A Shrinking External Market
Duren’s free agency began with at least a few interested parties, as he was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Duren specifically held calls with the Lakers, and it briefly appeared that general manager Rob Pelinka would push for a potential sign-and-trade. However, that shifted promptly when the Lakers struck another deal to acquire Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, ultimately finding their new big man to pair with Luka Doncic.
As for the Kings' initial interest, it came paired with reports of a possible sign-and-trade involving Domantas Sabonis. But according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons front office has consistently brushed aside any sign-and-trade scenarios that would send Duren out of town, making things even messier than initially believed. With no remaining teams possessing the outright cap space to pressure Detroit with a massive offer sheet, Duren’s outside leverage has officially dried up.
The Max Contract vs. Postseason Standoff
The biggest issue looming between the Pistons and Duren is obvious. Coming off a dominant regular season where he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, Duren’s camp is pushing for a max-level contract for the 22-year-old. As NBA insider Jake Fischer previously noted, per BasketNews, Detroit’s salary-clearing trade of Caris LeVert opened up the financial flexibility for the team to make that deal happen, yet it still hasn’t come to fruition.
"There's been momentum and positive direction between Duren and the Pistons. And ever since that Caris LeVert trade for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, that opened up the cap space for Detroit to give Jalen Duren his 25% max contract that he is looking for," Fischer claimed.
"I do think they're getting close. That's my latest understanding of that situation. I don't know exactly how close or when to expect it, but definitely closer than when they were before that trade. And I think that trade was indicative of some positive movement between Detroit and Jalen Duren."
Duren, who’s now played in the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons, saw his regular-season averages drop to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over 14 games this postseason. Another interesting note is that he shot 51.4% from the field on 7.8 attempts in the playoffs, a significant drop-off from the 65% on 11.5 attempts over 70 regular-season games.
The RFA Outlook, Qualifying Offer and Duren’s Future
The big question becomes whether the relationship between the Pistons and Duren is fractured to the point of no return. That doesn’t appear to be the case, although the center is stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering that he doesn’t have many options on the table at this point.
As things stand, he could accept his $9.6 million qualifying offer for the 2026-27 season. If he did that, Duren would effectively be betting on himself next year, but it would allow him to enter unrestricted free agency next offseason. That could open the door to a broad range of options, and potentially the max-level contract he’s seeking, assuming he puts together another strong season.
Many have argued that Duren’s one run of postseason struggles shouldn’t outweigh his upward trajectory and impressive regular-season play. However, at this point, it sounds like it’ll come down to whether he and the Pistons can find a middle ground. If not, the qualifying offer looks likely, barring a team stepping in late in the process and convincing the Pistons to agree to a sign-and-trade.
Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.