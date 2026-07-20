NBA Trade Rumors: Is Jalen Duren Leaving Detroit?

The Detroit Pistons find themselves in the midst of an expensive staring contest, and the ongoing restricted free agency standoff with Jalen Duren has become one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2026 NBA free agency period. As a core member of the Pistons’ 60-win regular season, the 22-year-old center earned All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors during his breakout season. A disappointing postseason, however, has led to an uncomfortable situation regarding his contract, leaving his future in Detroit very much up in the air.

A Shrinking External Market

Duren’s free agency began with at least a few interested parties, as he was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Duren specifically held calls with the Lakers, and it briefly appeared that general manager Rob Pelinka would push for a potential sign-and-trade. However, that shifted promptly when the Lakers struck another deal to acquire Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, ultimately finding their new big man to pair with Luka Doncic.

As for the Kings' initial interest, it came paired with reports of a possible sign-and-trade involving Domantas Sabonis. But according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons front office has consistently brushed aside any sign-and-trade scenarios that would send Duren out of town, making things even messier than initially believed. With no remaining teams possessing the outright cap space to pressure Detroit with a massive offer sheet, Duren’s outside leverage has officially dried up.

The Max Contract vs. Postseason Standoff

The biggest issue looming between the Pistons and Duren is obvious. Coming off a dominant regular season where he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, Duren’s camp is pushing for a max-level contract for the 22-year-old. As NBA insider Jake Fischer previously noted, per BasketNews, Detroit’s salary-clearing trade of Caris LeVert opened up the financial flexibility for the team to make that deal happen, yet it still hasn’t come to fruition.

"There's been momentum and positive direction between Duren and the Pistons. And ever since that Caris LeVert trade for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, that opened up the cap space for Detroit to give Jalen Duren his 25% max contract that he is looking for," Fischer claimed.