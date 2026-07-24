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Gilbert Arenas Reacts to LeBron Signing With 76ers: 'Congratulations, But I'm Booing'

The former Wizards guard filmed his raw reaction to LeBron James' shocking move from a bathroom.

Gilbert Arenas and Lebron James
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Gilbert Arenas had a hilarious reaction to LeBron James’ shocking announcement that he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he made sure the setting matched the occasion.

The former Wizards guard posted a video to social media reacting to the LeBron signing, and he revealed his rather odd filming location with his opening words.

“As I sit here on the toilet, this is what I come across?” he began.

He poked gentle run at James’ appearance (“Got your beard all looking like Freeway”) as well as the city itself (“I know [LeBron’s wife] Savannah didn’t approve this. Nobody approves going to Philly”).

Arenas also mocked at the team’s “little-ass” statue of Allen Iverson outside of their practice facility in New Jersey, suggesting that James may soon have an equally diminutive one.

He then summed up his take in four words: “Congratulations, but I’m booing.”

Check it all out below.

In the caption, Arenas wrote, “@bronny bust his azz for leaving us for PHILLYYYY 🤔 @gilliedaking how did this happen? #2027PhillyChamps🖕🏾

The clip arrived in response to the news that the legendary former Laker is taking a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia — a dramatic pay cut from the nearly $53 million he earned last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN, the contract includes a player option.

LeBron framed the move as his final chapter, posting on X that the decision came down to one thing: competing for a title.

"I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," he wrote. "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

He called it "my last decision," and described initially thinking his career was over after last season.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it," LeBron wrote, adding that he needed time to assess whether the love for the game was still there. He concluded it was.

The signing would begin LeBron's 24th NBA season, a league record, and his fourth franchise, following stops in Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles.

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