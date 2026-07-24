Gilbert Arenas Reacts to LeBron Signing With 76ers: 'Congratulations, But I'm Booing'

Gilbert Arenas had a hilarious reaction to LeBron James’ shocking announcement that he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he made sure the setting matched the occasion.

The former Wizards guard posted a video to social media reacting to the LeBron signing, and he revealed his rather odd filming location with his opening words.

“As I sit here on the toilet, this is what I come across?” he began.

He poked gentle run at James’ appearance (“Got your beard all looking like Freeway”) as well as the city itself (“I know [LeBron’s wife] Savannah didn’t approve this. Nobody approves going to Philly”).

Arenas also mocked at the team’s “little-ass” statue of Allen Iverson outside of their practice facility in New Jersey, suggesting that James may soon have an equally diminutive one.