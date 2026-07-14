The NBA has become a mo’ money, mo’ problems league, particularly for owners that are petrified of the league’s dreaded salary cap aprons. While the Philadelphia 76ers are currently being hailed as the unanimous winners of the Jaylen Brown - Paul George trade that rocked the NBA two weeks ago, it is already obvious that a foursome of Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecomb, and Joel Embiid is not sustainable financially. The odd man out is clearly the injury-prone Embiid, who owns arguably the worst contract in the entire league. The question right now is not whether or not the Sixers want to trade Embiid, but rather how can they? “I think it’s going to be tough to move him, but I think those conversations are absolutely happening,” said 97.5 The Fanatic co-host Sean Brace on Middays with Marks last week. “ I feel like [Mike] Gansey and Bob Myers, I think they looked at this opportunity and said ‘if we can get out of these contracts, we do it. If that happens and you don’t get much in return for Joel Embiid, so be it. I think they’re looking for fresh, it’s a new sheriff in town. I do think they’re actively moving Joel Embiid.” Joel Embiid to Dallas Mavericks trade rumors

Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer, discussed the Mavericks as one of the most likely suitors for Embiid on his podcast last week. “Dallas is run by Masai Ujiri. He has a long, long standing relationship with Joel Embiid,” Simmons said. “I think [Ujiri] would be the one guy that would be a little more favorable about rolling the dice [on Embiid]. The other thing is, the Mavericks have contracts. They have [Daniel] Gafford at $17 million, $18 million, $19 million. PJ Washington at 19, 21, and 23. And Klay [Thompson] at 17.4.

“You’d need a third team. So you’d have to bring Milwaukee into it, and send [Myles] Turner and [Kyle] Kuzma to Philly. Send Embiid to Dallas, and then send Gafford, Washington and Klay to Milwaukee. It would have to be something like that.” Interesting enough, NBA insider Chris Haynes said this week that Ujiri could potentially still make a big move this summer. “From what I was told, Masai is very open to doing things, but he won’t make a change just to make a change,” Haynes said on the DLLS Sports YouTube channel. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dallas Mavericks have something left up their sleeve.” Joel Embiid to Golden State Warriors trade rumors

The Warriors are also a possibility for Embiid, particularly if they are unable to reel in LeBron James this summer. Simmons discussed how Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was able to pull elite minutes out of Embiid during the 2024 Summer Olympics and how the 7-footer would fit well in Golden State’s system.

“It would have to be a team that is slightly desperate,” Simmons said of potential Embiid suitors. “Embiid played very well for Kerr, and he used him as a luxury. The problem is, if [Golden State] is wrong [on acquiring Embiid] then you ruin the last bullet in your gun for the Curry era.” Joel Embiid to Detroit Pistons trade rumors

The past few months have been rough for the Detroit Pistons, as they were taken to 7 games by the 8-seeded Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs, and were then dumped in the postseason by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Detroit’s offseason has been underwhelming—there figures to be much stiffer competition in the Eastern Conference this coming season—and president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is still dealing with the Jalen Duren situation. Duren, a restricted free agent center, has still not agreed to terms on a new deal with Detroit. If the situation becomes truly untenable, then perhaps Langdon will seek a sign-and-trade with Duren.