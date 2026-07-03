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We all know our favorite stars are rich, but just how much bank do they bring in? The paychecks of our favorite TV actors in particular tend to shock us. Without further ado, here are the 20 highest paid TV actors currently, based on salary estimate, outside endorsement deals, and other work.
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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Newly Single Sofía Vergara Jokes About Dating in NYC: 'You Have More Options'

The star of Netflix's new show <i>Griselda</i> seems willing to brave the cold and snow for New York City's dating prospects.

Alex Ocho913 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Has No Patience for Talk Show Host Who Mocked Her Accent: 'How Many Emmys Have You Won?'

The actress appeared on the Spanish show, 'El Hormiguero' to discuss her new Netflix series, 'Griselda.'

tara mahadevan919 days ago
Fred Willard
Pop Culture

Comedic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86

The celebrated actor, best known for his roles in Christopher Guest films, died of natural causes. His daughter Hope Mulbarger confirmed the tragic news.

Joshua Espinoza2254 days ago
Sofia Vergara People's Choice
Pop Culture

How Sofia Vergara Stayed the Highest-Paid TV Actress for 6 Years Straight

Though most known for her 'Modern Family' role, it's Vergara's other ventures that have kept her in the No. 1 spot for six years.

Trace William Cowen3216 days ago
Atlanta GG
Pop Culture

People Aren’t Watching Your Favorite Emmy-Nominated Shows (No, Not Even ‘Atlanta’)

A recent survey hints at "Peak TV" yielding a bevy of Emmy-nominated shows that few people have heard of or watched.

Omar Burgess3227 days ago
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Modern Family
Pop Culture

'Modern Family' Casts TV’s First Transgender Child Actor

TV's first trans child actor will appear on 'Modern Family.'

Debbie Encalada3581 days ago
Pop Culture

Eric Stonestreet Trolls His Twitter Followers, Pretends Modern Family Is Canceled

Eric Stonestreet trolled his Twitter followers, and had many of them believing "Modern Family" had been canceled.

Doug Sibor4278 days ago
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Pop Culture

Elizabeth Pena Dead at 55

The cause of death has not been released.

nancy-stiles4294 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Modern Family” Director Provides Hilarious Play-by-Play of Drunken Airline Passenger Meltdown

A "Modern Family" director live tweeted an amazing airplane experience with perhaps the worst person in the world.

Doug Sibor4310 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Sarah Hyland Gets A Restraining Order Against Her Ex-Boyfriend

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland gets a restraining order for her and her dog against her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Prokop.

Racquel Balkaran4315 days ago
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Pop Culture

Derek Hough Doing the Lord’s Work, Caused Sofia Vergara to Have a Nip Slip

Sofia Vergara had a wardrobe malfunction after the Emmys.

Debbie Encalada4344 days ago
Pop Culture

ICYMI, Here's Everything That Happened at the 2014 Emmy Awards

Breaking Bad won big, Heisenberg made out with the vice-president, and everything else from TV's biggest night in 2014.

Luis Paez-Pumar4344 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" Star Joe Manganiello Are Supposedly Dating

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello rumored to be dating.

Debbie Encalada4389 days ago
Pop Culture

Here Are All the Major Nominees for the 2014 Primetime Emmys

We've got a complete list of the nominees for the 2014 Primetime Emmys right here.

Doug Sibor4391 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Modern Family" Is Paying for Every Marriage License in NYC Today

If you're getting married in NYC today, take note: "Modern Family" will pay for your marriage license.

Tanya Ghahremani4450 days ago
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