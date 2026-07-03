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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Robert Downey Jr. Defends ‘Tropic Thunder’ Role, Says Audiences Have ‘Clickbait Addiction to Grievance’
The actor drew comparisons between his controversial role in the 2008 Ben Stiller-directed film to 'All in the Family.'
Alex Ocho915 days ago