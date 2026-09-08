Javy Rodriguez Portrait

Javy Rodriguez

Joined July 2014 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History

Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave &amp; more.

Javy Rodriguez1799 days ago
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10 Men's Grooming Habits That Need to Stop

"Chin straps" should only exist as safety devices.

Javy Rodriguez4728 days ago
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25 Teen Movie Couples You Idolized Growing Up

You still compare your relationship to Noah and Allie's in "The Notebook."

Javy Rodriguez4793 days ago
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Scott Disick's 25 Greatest Moments, in GIFs

Admit it, he's the only reason you watch those Kardashian reality shows.

Javy Rodriguez4856 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

When it came to sound bites, this season went swimmingly.

Javy Rodriguez4861 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

But hey, he still got Carmen Electra's number.

Javy Rodriguez4869 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

Just when you thought he couldn't get more ridiculous.

Javy Rodriguez4876 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

Someone drank too much pool water.

Javy Rodriguez4883 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

More Lochte-isms to fry your brain.

Javy Rodriguez4890 days ago
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The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"

More gems from the man behind "Jeah!"

Javy Rodriguez4897 days ago
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The 25 Most Memorable Moments in MTV Movie Awards History

Remember when Jim Carrey's beard ate his face?

Javy Rodriguez4898 days ago
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25 Movie Characters That Make Cigarette Smoking Look Cool

Brooding, badass, and up in smoke.

Javy Rodriguez4899 days ago
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30 Things You Didn't Know About Tom Cruise

The "Oblivion" star isn't as predictable as you'd assume.

Javy Rodriguez4901 days ago
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25 GIFs of Lindsay Lohan Looking Sparkling and Innocent

It wasn't always so bad.

Javy Rodriguez4907 days ago
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Diddy and Kate Upton Were Seen 'Sucking Face' So Obviously They're Dating Now

Talk about an unlikely couple.

Javy Rodriguez4908 days ago

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