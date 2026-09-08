Javy Rodriguez
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The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History
Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave & more.
10 Men's Grooming Habits That Need to Stop
"Chin straps" should only exist as safety devices.
25 Teen Movie Couples You Idolized Growing Up
You still compare your relationship to Noah and Allie's in "The Notebook."
Scott Disick's 25 Greatest Moments, in GIFs
Admit it, he's the only reason you watch those Kardashian reality shows.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
When it came to sound bites, this season went swimmingly.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
Surprisingly, not a lot.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
But hey, he still got Carmen Electra's number.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
Just when you thought he couldn't get more ridiculous.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
Someone drank too much pool water.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
More Lochte-isms to fry your brain.
The Dumbest Things Ryan Lochte Said on Last Night's "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?"
More gems from the man behind "Jeah!"
The 25 Most Memorable Moments in MTV Movie Awards History
Remember when Jim Carrey's beard ate his face?
25 Movie Characters That Make Cigarette Smoking Look Cool
Brooding, badass, and up in smoke.
30 Things You Didn't Know About Tom Cruise
The "Oblivion" star isn't as predictable as you'd assume.
25 GIFs of Lindsay Lohan Looking Sparkling and Innocent
It wasn't always so bad.
Diddy and Kate Upton Were Seen 'Sucking Face' So Obviously They're Dating Now
Talk about an unlikely couple.
Scott Disick's 30 Finest Moments From Season 3 of "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," in GIFs
Bow down to Lord Disick.