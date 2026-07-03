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T-shirts featuring Minions in a Halloween theme on the left, and a "Hollywood" sign with dice on the right.
Style

Minions Art T-shirts: How to Buy

Complex Staff11 days ago
Minions & Monsters

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Minions & Monsters

(L-R) Pierre Coffin and Bonnie Blue.
Pop Culture

'Minions & Monsters' Director Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Bonnie Blue Shout-Out

Parents everywhere can rejoice as Pierre Coffin has finally cleared up the confusion.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Yeat and Minions
Music

Yeat Receives 'Minions'-Inspired Chain From Alex Moss

Yeat released "Rich Minion," which appeared in the 'Minions: Rise of Gru' trailer.

Trey Alston42 days ago
'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Gru-Led Nightmares
Pop Culture

'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares

The Minions ditch Gru for 1920s Hollywood, chasing box office glory with real monsters, a tiny green sidekick, and chaos only Illumination could stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Futuristic silver and yellow sneakers with a tech-inspired design displayed in front of a robotic background
Sneakers

How to Buy the Minions x Crocs Clog Collab

Coinciding with the release of <i>Despicable Me 4</i>.

Victor Deng767 days ago
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Bobby Shmurda attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says He's Not Interested in Making Drill: 'I Won't Ever Be a Minion'

Despite his reputation as a Brooklyn drill pioneer, 'Bodboy' rapper Bobby Shmurda says he’s not interested in making drill music anytime soon.

Joe Price1439 days ago
Minions are pictured at an event for their own movie
Pop Culture

‘Gentle Minions’ Viral TikTok Trend of Wearing Suits to See Movie Results in Bans at Some Theaters

The largely harmless viral trend is reported to have resulted in several theaters posting signs warning against groups of well-suited moviegoers.

Trace William Cowen1473 days ago
Minions Bob, Otto, Stuart and Dave attend "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Breaks July 4th Weekend Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' is expected to shatter the Independence Day opening weekend box office record, previously held by 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon.'

Jose Martinez1475 days ago
A look at a new Lyrical Lemonade jacket is shown
Style

Lyrical Lemonade Launches New Collection Commemorating Release of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Cole Bennett, meanwhile, was enlisted to direct a trailer for the new film, which fittingly features a new song by Yeat titled "Rich Minion."

Trace William Cowen1479 days ago
Tip
Music

T.I. Calls Out 'Minions' Who Are Stealing His Style

The ATL rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam those who are allegedly copying his style: "Replicas can NEVER replace real ... but go off tho."

Joshua Espinoza1801 days ago
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gru
Life

Universal Orlando Sued After Person in 'Despicable Me' Costume Used White Power Symbol in Photo With Kids

Two families are suing Universal Orlando after an actor dressed in a 'Despicable Me' Gru costume flashed a white power symbol on two separate occasions.

Brenton Blanchet1830 days ago
the grinch
Pop Culture

The Grinch Hates Pharrell's "Happy" as Much as You Do in New Trailer

The Grinch tries to silence Pharrell's "Happy" in new trailer.

Victoria L. Johnson3053 days ago
pharrell yellow light video
Music

Watch Minions Take Over the Real World in Pharrell's "Yellow Light" Video

Pharrell released a video for his new song, "Yellow Light," which will feature prominently on the upcoming 'Despicable Me 3' soundtrack.

Kyle Neubeck3324 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Google Totally Blows It With Latest Attempt at April Fools' Day Prank

Nice try, Google. But this is just another in a long history of lame April Fools' Day pranks.

Trace William Cowen3759 days ago

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