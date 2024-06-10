How to Buy the Minions x Crocs Clog Collab

Crocs has yet another sneaker collaboration in the works. This time, the footwear brand has joined forces with the popular animated franchise Despicable Me for an upcoming Classic Clog release.

According to the collaborators, the release of this Minions x Crocs Classic Clog collab coincides with the film Despicable Me 4, hitting theatres on July 3. The style itself references the film's iconic Minions characters, featuring their denim overalls applied to the uppers. The signature goggles also appear on the heel strap along with "Minions" branding stamped on the heel. Like other Classic Clog collabs, there's a separate collection of Jibbitz charms fans can buy to customize the shoe's uppers.

Readers will be able to cop the Minions x Crocs Classic Clog sometime in mid-June at Crocs.com and at select Crocs retailers. The project will be available in sizes ranging from adult down to toddler, and will retail from $50 to $70.