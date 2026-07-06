Minions Art T-shirts: How to Buy

Artists Greg "Craola" Simkins and The Bots have dropped limited-edition Minions T-shirts, and they're available now on Complex.



The collaborations grew out of MinionFest, which recently took over Milk Studios LA. In addition to larger-than-life sets inspired by the new Minions & Monsters movie, the event included a Minions Art Gallery curated by Casey Zoltan of Known Gallery and Jensen Karp.

Craola and The Bots both had pieces in the show. Now they've transformed those artworks into shirts.



Craola's shirt is based on his painting, Side Quest, which depicts a Minion pulling a sword from a stone amidst an aquatic scene inhabited by a squid-like creature, tentacles, bats, and other creatures. The Bots T-shirt recreates their Hollywood-inspired mixed media Minions piece, Eye-conic.



If you're a Minions fan or want to add a new piece to your rotation, you can scoop these artistic T-shirts on Complex now.