Minions & Monsters

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T-shirts featuring Minions in a Halloween theme on the left, and a "Hollywood" sign with dice on the right.
Style

Minions Art T-shirts: How to Buy

Complex Staff12 days ago
Minions & Monsters

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Minions & Monsters

(L-R) Pierre Coffin and Bonnie Blue.
Pop Culture

'Minions & Monsters' Director Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Bonnie Blue Shout-Out

Parents everywhere can rejoice as Pierre Coffin has finally cleared up the confusion.

Trey Alston14 days ago

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