'Minions & Monsters' Director Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Bonnie Blue Shout-Out

Minions & Monsters director Pierre Coffin has confirmed that he did not reference adult content creator Bonnie Blue in a promo clip for the new film. The clip in question comes from a soccer-themed scene where one of the gibberish-speaking yellow characters that Coffin also voices mentions Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and what sounds like Bonnie. For context, Bonnie Blue is a popular OnlyFans creator who posts the kind of content parents wouldn’t want referenced in a Minions film. Because viewers swore Coffin said the name, the seemingly adult reference helped the clip go viral.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Coffink clarified that he was not talking about Bonnie. In fact, he had no clue who she was when he was accused of mentioning her. "Apparently, I'm saying this other person's name," he said. "I’m bringing it up because I said, 'Am I saying that?' So I went back to them because I didn’t know that person." Coffin revealed that he went back to the recordings to listen and confirmed: "I didn’t say that at all." What he did say, however, was the name of one of the movie's animators, Omid Rajabalipour. Spoken in the Minions unique language, "Balipour" must sound like "Bonnie Blue" to listeners. "People hear that other person’s name, which is very strange," Coffink added.