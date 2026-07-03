Michael Strahan

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 5/29/26 - Show coverage of "Good Morning America" on 5/29/26 on ABC.
Sports

Michael Strahan Reflects on Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Worst Part Was Feeling Helpless’

Strahan's daughter, Isabella, has been cancer-free since 2024 after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer the year before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on before the game against TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sports

Deion Sanders Says He's 'Thankful' to Be Cancer-Free: 'Now I Got Different Battles'

The college football coach underwent bladder removal as part of his cancer treatment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams284 days ago
A smiling woman with a shaved head is sitting in a car. She is wearing a white top and appears to be happy. The backseat is filled with bags and various items
Pop Culture

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Announces She's Cancer-Free in New Video

The 19-year-old has chronicled her hospital visits and life events in frequent YouTube vlogs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams730 days ago
Men holding drinks and laughing together, wearing white outfits. One holds a colorful drink packet, another holds a sign reading "No Drinks."
Style

TikToker Breaks Down Luxury Watches Worn by White Party Celebs, Including Jay-Z's $4.2M Rolex

Michael Strahan, Adin Ross, Jake Paul, and more also donned some fancy watches for Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party.

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
Pop Culture

'GMA' Host Michael Strahan Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Daughter’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

In October, doctors discovered that the 19-year-old had a brain tumor larger than a golf ball.

tara mahadevan919 days ago
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Members of the media are gathered before Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts-off
Pop Culture

Michael Strahan Flew to the Edge of Space on Jeff Bezos’ Rocket

The Good Morning America host, seven-time Pro-Bowler, and Super Bowl champion touched down in space on Saturday via Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin.

Brenton Blanchet1680 days ago
tom brady
Sports

Tom Brady on Bucs Victory Parade Being Cool 'From What I Remember,' Says It 'Was Not Smart' Throwing Trophy

Tom Brady sat down with Michael Strahan recently, and gave the 'Good Morning America' host the breakdown of the now infamous Lombardi Trophy toss.

Xavier Hamilton1928 days ago
michael-strahan-teeth
Pop Culture

Michael Strahan Shares Video Showing Gap in His Teeth Being Closed Shortly Before April Fools' Day (UPDATE)

Television personality and former NFL player Michael Strahan shared a curiously timed video showing himself getting the iconic gap in his front teeth closed.

Abel Shifferaw1936 days ago
Wiz Khalifa attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Music

Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan Hit With Khalifa Kush Lawsuit

The director and managing agent for Cuzzi Consulting, Inc. claims he was denied his interest in the cannabis company’s proceeds.

Xavier Hamilton2064 days ago
Michael Strahan
Pop Culture

Michael Strahan Seeks Primary Custody of Daughters, Claims Ex-Wife Abused Them

Strahan and Muggli were married in 1999, and they welcomed their twin daughters in 2004.

Joe Price2320 days ago
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Alex Trebek
Pop Culture

Alex Trebek Talks About the Value of Fan Support During Cancer Battle

Trebek opened up about how fan support has boosted his spirits during his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Gavin Evans2392 days ago
hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart’s Final Response: ‘No, I’m Not Hosting the Oscars This Year’

Kevin Hart swears this is the last time he will be discussing this.

Trace William Cowen2747 days ago
tiki barber 2018 draft kings
Sports

Former New York Giants Star Tiki Barber to Make Broadway Debut in 'Kinky Boots'

The former Giants running back is set to tackle the role of Don beginning Jan. 21, 2019.

Kyle Shokeye2776 days ago
Snoop Dogg
Pop Culture

Watch Snoop Dogg and Adam DeVine Turn a "Yo Momma" Joke Into a Geography Lesson on 'The Joker's Wild'

Snoop Dogg hosts the Michael Strahan-produced 'The Joker's Wild' on TBS, and is joined by Adam DeVine in this week's episode for an educative round of "yo mama" jokes.

juliarp2962 days ago
Michael Strahan
Sports

Michael Strahan May Retire From TV Sooner Than People Think

Michael Strahan implied he will step away from TV before people expect.

Aaron C. Mansfield3034 days ago
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Michael Strahan on 'Fallon'
Sports

Questlove Mocked Michael Strahan for Picking Against Eagles With Hilarious Drawing

The Eagles take on Super Bowl LI champions the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3090 days ago
Michael Strahan at the 2017 NFC Championship Game.
Sports

Michael Strahan: 'You've Never Lived Unless You've Hit Tom Brady'

Michael Strahan still smiles when he thinks about bringing Tom Brady down to the ground.

Chris Yuscavage3404 days ago

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