Here's Why Stephen A. Smith Hates 'Fat Bastard' Jason Whitlock: A Timeline of the Beef

In the wild world of sports punditry, where hot takes reign supreme, few analysts are as influential as Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN First Take host has come a long way since his newspaper-writing days of the 1990s.

When there’s a major sports story today, many eagerly await Smith’s opinion on the topic. You just know he’s got something spicy cooking – and ESPN’s audience always seems to be salivating for a taste. Hence why the man rakes in an estimated $12 million per year from the worldwide leader in sports

Smith is far from universally beloved, though. Some simply don’t like what he represents in sports media, whereas others have personal beef with him. For example, he has long had a contentious relationship with a fellow polarizing sports journalist: Jason Whitlock.

Though they were once colleagues at ESPN, Smith and Whitlock have never gotten along, and their disagreement became a major sports media story this week. Let’s look back over everything we know about their feud.

2013-2015: Overlap at ESPN