'GMA' Host Michael Strahan Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Daughter’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," Strahan said. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

Isabella started experiencing symptoms like headaches, nausea, and dizziness in early October, during her first semester at USC. She initially thought she was suffering from vertigo, but her condition worsened on Oct. 25.

"I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood," she said. "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

Her father urged her to go to the doctor, who ran an EKG and MRI. Doctors found that she had a fast-growing four-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain, bigger than a golf ball. Isabella had emergency surgery on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, the day before her 19th birthday.