TikToker Breaks Down Luxury Watches Worn by White Party Celebs, Including Jay-Z's $42M Rolex

Next up was Tom Brady, who wore a one-of-a-kind Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, worth $250,000, that was also seen during his Netflix roast.

On par with the Fourth of July theme, Lil Baby had on a gem and diamond Yacht Master Rolex, priced at $159,500 in new condition. J Balvin and Zack Bia each had on yellow gold Audemars Piguet in Royal Oak, but the "Dientes" artist opted for a concept version of the watch in Flying Tourbillon "Tamara Ralph."

While more Rolex Day-Dates, Cartier Crash, Richard Mille Le Mans were also sported by the likes of Kevin O'Leary and Kyle Kuzma, the latter also shared the same watch as Strahan, both rocking the De Bethune DB28.

In his TikTok, Alexander also mentioned Adin Ross, Swizz Beatz, and Druski, while JAY-Z once again had the most expensive watch in the clip, a vintage Rolex Daytona 6270, sold for $42 million at auction.

Guests seemed to have a blast at Rubin's latest star-studded bash, which is sure to return in 2025.