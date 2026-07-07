Michael Strahan Reflects on Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Worst Part Was Feeling Helpless’

Michael Strahan has found healing in the almost two years since his daughter, Isabella, announced that she’s cancer-free.

The former NFL player spoke to Keke Palmer on the Tuesday (July 7) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer about coming to accept his daughter’s health struggles. Strahan shares Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, 21, with his second wife, Jean Muggli, who he was married to from 1999 to 2006.

In October 2023, when Isabella was 19 years old, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, which she chronicled on YouTube, the then-teen announced that her treatment was successful and she was cancer-free in June 2024.

“I learned that in life sometimes you’ve got to let go,” Strahan told Palmer around the hour-mark of the video below. “You’ve got to pray. You’ve got to depend on prayers. You got to trust in doctors or whoever can handle the situation because that's one of them things [that is] completely out of your hands.”