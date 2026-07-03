Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is a former NFL running back celebrated for his bruising, downhill running style and his pivotal role with the Seattle Seahawks. Nicknamed “Beast Mode,” he became a cultural icon after his legendary 67-yard touchdown run in the 2011 playoffs, known as the "Beast Quake," which literally registered seismic activity. Off the field, Lynch has built a multifaceted brand that includes his Beast Mode apparel line and community programs focused on youth empowerment in Oakland, showcasing his loyalty to his roots. His relevance extends beyond football through a distinct blend of candidness and humor that resonates with fans and media alike. Lynch’s audience returns for his unapologetic authenticity and his commitment to social causes, especially in underserved communities. This unique combination of athletic dominance, entrepreneurial ventures, and grassroots activism sets Lynch apart as a figure whose impact is felt both in sports and cultural spheres.

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(L-R) P-Lo and Marshawn Lynch.
Music

P-Lo Drops Cinematic Trailer for New Album 'Out the Box' Starring Marshawn Lynch

The Bay Area rapper has unveiled the summer project alongside a trailer starring the NFL legend who performed with him at Coachella this year.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Arnold Turner/Eclipse
Music

Marshawn Lynch and Too Short Host Joint Birthday Party to Commemorate '100 Years Worth of Game'

Guests celebrating the Oakland legends included Raphael Saadiq, Mike Epps, and Scarface.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen110 days ago
Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav
Music

Flavor Flav Recalls Falling ‘In Love’ With Brigitte Nelson on ‘Surreal Life’ Set

The exes met in 2004, on VH1's reality show, 'Surreal Life 3.'

tara mahadevan169 days ago
(L) Ryan Coogler, with glasses and a mustache in a black suit. (R) Marshawn Lynch with long dreadlocks in a two-tone suit.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Says It Was 'Impossible' to Tackle Marshawn Lynch in College

Coogler played against Lynch when they were both student athletes, and he didn't have much success tackling him.

Joe Price186 days ago
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Marshawn Lynch Interview Gets Censored Following Expletive-Laden Rant Against Fans
Sports

Marshawn Lynch Gets Bleeped Repeatedly During Amazon Prime Pregame Show

The Seahawks legend’s profanity-filled appearance during Amazon Prime’s pregame show kept producers hitting the censor button.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
Miguel at Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Academy Museum on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Miguel on Dating After Divorce: ‘I Don’t Like to Approach’

The R&B vocalist is more focused on becoming "the best version" of himself than dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams236 days ago
Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Sports

NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch Has a New Role This Spooky Season — And It Might Scare You

Weedmaps just announced a downtown L.A. haunted house that trades ghosts for something scarier: Marshawn Lynch in surround sound.

Maggie Ekberg283 days ago
Two men in security uniforms with "GUARDIAN" vests stand in front of a vehicle. The scene is dimly lit with blue and red lighting.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson Get Caught Up in $60 Million Casino Heist in 'The Pickup' Trailer

Keke Palmer commandeers an armored truck in the upcoming action-comedy.

Trace William Cowen404 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Drops F-Bomb Mid-Broadcast

He made a joke about 'Inside the NBA' switching networks.

Trey Alston519 days ago
Marshawn Lynch, wearing a striped beanie, smiles broadly. He's dressed in a sports jersey, with long braids and a beard.
Sports

Marshawn Lynch Recreates Iconic 2006 Cart Ride in LaRussell's 'Am I Musty?' Visualizer

Lynch did the viral stunt after his Cal college football team beat Washington.

Mark Elibert591 days ago
Screenshots showing how DraftKings' TikTok trolls Drake over the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl announcement video.
Sports

DraftKings Trolls Drake With Edit of Kendrick's Super Bowl Video and "Laugh Now Cry Later" Clip

In the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch.

Joe Price674 days ago
Music

Cam’ron Says His and Just Blaze's Relationship Is Like Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson's

The Dipset rapper's comments arrive after Marshawn Lynch discussed his relationship with Russell Wilson on 'Club Shay Shay.'

tara mahadevan1013 days ago
Sports

Marshawn Lynch Says He Laughed in Pete Carroll's Face After Russell Wilson Threw Infamous Super Bowl XLIX Goal Line Interception

The Seahawks would have been the eighth team to win back-to-back championships with a Super Bowl XLIX victory.

Jose Martinez1017 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Bottoms' Trailer Teases High School Fight Club Comedy With Marshawn Lynch, Ayo Edebiri, and Rachel Sennott

The SXSW hit is one of the year's most anticipated comedies. In the first trailer, audiences are given a look at just how anarchic this sharp satire can get.

Trace William Cowen1138 days ago
Marshawn Lynch on the field before a Buffalo Bills game in November 2021
Sports

Footage Surfaces of Marshawn Lynch's DUI Arrest in Las Vegas (UPDATE)

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on charges of driving under the influence

Brad Callas1439 days ago

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