Marshawn Lynch Reveals He ‘Didn’t F*ck With’ Pete Carroll During Seahawks Tenure, Russell Wilson ‘Was Just a Quarterback for Me’

Marshawn Lynch had some choice words for former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

During his visit to Club Shay Shay, the five-time Pro Bowler reflected on his time with the team he won a Super Bowl championship with in 2014. The quarterback was Russell Wilson, who now plays for the Denver Broncos, and Lynch revealed there wasn't much of a relationship there, nor with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"I wouldn't be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn't fuck with them. ... I didn't fuck with Pete, and then, I mean, Russ was just a quarterback for me," Lynch said.

Lynch added that anything he says about Russ will read as criticism due to the goal-line interception in Super Bowl XLIX that cost the Seahawks another chip—but he still gave Wilson his props. He also made it clear that the two do not hang out.

"I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate," Lynch said. "Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I'm a hater. ... I'll take Russell, and I'll put him right there at quarterback, and I'll rock with him, because I have done that. But as far as anything else...no, there's no—you can't pick up the phone and call ol' boy or nothing."