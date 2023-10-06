Marshawn Lynch Says He Laughed in Pete Carroll's Face After Russell Wilson Threw Infamous Super Bowl XLIX Goal Line Interception

Lynch said he ran into Lenny Kravitz on his way to the locker room. "Don't you got a game?" Kravitz asked, to which Beast Mode responded, "Oh yeah, that shit over."

Beast Mode spoke about how he would set up obstacles around the home and imagine getting an opportunity to score the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl for his hometown team, the Las Vegas Raiders, formerly known as the Oakland Raiders.

"You put that play together so many times. You play that so many times," Lynch said at the 5:52 mark. "So not only did they take a moment, they took a dream. I can say that's a once-in-a-lifetime situation."

The Seahawks were down by four and one yard away from the end zone with less than 30 seconds remaining when Butler picked off Wilson. Analyst and former NFL player Cris Collinsworth was perplexed by the decision to pass, instead of handing the ball off to Lynch.

"I'm sorry, but I can't believe the call," Collinsworth said during the broadcast. "I cannot believe the call. You've got Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. You've got a guy that's been borderline unstoppable in this part of the field. I can't believe the call."