Marshawn Lynch Says He Laughed in Pete Carroll's Face After Russell Wilson Threw Infamous Super Bowl XLIX Goal Line Interception

There are certain situations where you can't help but laugh and Super Bowl XLIX was one of those times for Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch revealed to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay that he laughed in the face of Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after Russell Wilson was picked off at the goal line by Malcolm Butler to seal the Super Bowl victory for the New England Patriots.
Following the interception, Lynch allegedly heard Wilson say, "Oh man, I'll get 'em next time," and responded to the statement by taking off his helmet and laughing in Carroll's face. The five-time Pro Bowl running back then decided to go back to the locker room before the game ended.
Lynch said he ran into Lenny Kravitz on his way to the locker room. "Don't you got a game?" Kravitz asked, to which Beast Mode responded, "Oh yeah, that shit over."
Beast Mode spoke about how he would set up obstacles around the home and imagine getting an opportunity to score the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl for his hometown team, the Las Vegas Raiders, formerly known as the Oakland Raiders.
"You put that play together so many times. You play that so many times," Lynch said at the 5:52 mark. "So not only did they take a moment, they took a dream. I can say that's a once-in-a-lifetime situation."
The Seahawks were down by four and one yard away from the end zone with less than 30 seconds remaining when Butler picked off Wilson. Analyst and former NFL player Cris Collinsworth was perplexed by the decision to pass, instead of handing the ball off to Lynch.
"I'm sorry, but I can't believe the call," Collinsworth said during the broadcast. "I cannot believe the call. You've got Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. You've got a guy that's been borderline unstoppable in this part of the field. I can't believe the call."
Lynch also discussed a watershed moment during his time with the Seahawks where he and several teammates spoke up about Carroll not holding Wilson accountable after practice. Carroll ended up telling the players that if they had something to say to Wilson, they should come to him or the quarterback coach, not Russell.
"You kinda putting him on a pedestal or outside of the box," Lynch said of how Carroll treated Wilson. "And it's like he don't have to be held accountable to the same shit we do. What the fuck is that?"
The situation rubbed Lynch the wrong way and as a result, he admittedly "didn't fuck with Pete, and then, I mean, Russ was just a quarterback for me."