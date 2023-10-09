Cam’ron Says His and Just Blaze's Relationship Is Like Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson's

Cam’ron compared his relationship with Just Blaze to that of Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson.

The Dipset rapper used his 2002 Just Blaze-produced song “Oh Boy” as an example.

“The ‘Oh Boy’ beat is sitting in the studio for two months,” Killa Cam explains in a recent episode of his show It Is What It Is with Mase.

“Nobody uses it. Juelz [Santana] convinced me to steal the fucking song. We do the song … After we put it out, [Blaze] comes up to me and was like, ‘Cam, we’re going to get absolutely killed on the publishing. We didn’t clear the sample before we put it out and we’re gonna lose bad.’ And I’m like, ‘Aight, whatever man. Shit been sitting there for two months.’

Cam then makes the parallel, saying he’s Lynch and Blaze is Wilson.

“I say, ‘Yo, Just, fuck it, it’s a hit. Sometimes you gotta give up the publishing.’ Jay-Z gave up over 100 percent of publishing for ‘Hard Knock Life,’ which made him who he is today,” Cam continued. “I’m talking about when I say sitting there ... everybody’s ignoring your fucking CD. ‘I get that, Cam, but if we would’ve did things correctly, and then went back and doubled back, we could have called quadrupled what we really were gonna make and now we’re not gonna get anything.’ I said, ‘Just, do you want to be a hit producer?’ He said, ‘Not actually. My dream is Wall Street.’ … Get the fuck out my face, Just Blaze.”

“That’s the relationship I believe between Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson,” Cam concluded. “You got n***a n***as and you got Black men who don’t like using the word n***a sometime.”