Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is an NFL running back for the Baltimore Ravens celebrated for his rare blend of size, speed, and power. He was born on January 4, 1994, in Yulee, Florida. A former Alabama standout, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2015 and set multiple SEC rushing records before entering the NFL in 2016. Henry consistently ranks among the league leaders in rushing yards and touchdowns, securing his reputation as one of the most physically dominant backs of his generation. Henry’s defining feature is his punishing running style, characterized by relentless straight-ahead power that wears down defenders rather than relying on agility or evasive maneuvers. This approach not only shapes Baltimore's offensive identity but also influences their play-calling, with the Ravens often building their game plan around Henry’s ability to control the clock and sustain drives. Fans and analysts alike return to watch his rare combination of speed and brute force that redefines the traditional power back role.