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Latest Stories

Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Multimillionaire Powerball Winner Accused of Burglary

Less than a year after winning a $167 million jackpot, James Farthing is now facing burglary charges tied to a Kentucky home invasion.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Jogn Eric Spiby, convicted for running a drug empire, in his mugshot.
Life

80-Year-Old British Lottery Winner Convicted of Running Drug Empire

The man allegedly became the leader of a large-scale drugs operation after winning a multi-million dollar jackpot.

Joe Price170 days ago
Florida Man Steals $7K Worth of Scratch-Offs, Then Returns to Store to Redeem Them
Life

Florida Man Steals $7K Worth of Scratch-Offs — Then Returns to Store to Redeem Them

The St. Petersburg man is now facing federal charges for the alleged crime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Drake smiling, wearing a black shirt, diamond necklace, and bracelets. Background is a dimly lit, colorful venue.
Music

Drake: 'I Passed Up on Offers You P*ssies Would Have Passed Out Over'

Could Drake be planning to drop something new before year’s end? That’s what some fans are thinking.

Trace William Cowen605 days ago
Two mugshots side by side of a woman and a man facing forward
Life

Florida Couple Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Pass off $50 Lottery Ticket as $1 Million Winner

The couple has been accused of trying to pass off a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket as a million dollar winner.

Brad Callas817 days ago
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Life

Man Sues Powerball for $340 Million for Posting Incorrect Lottery Numbers on Website

The man claims his "winning" numbers were left on the website for three full days.

Mark Elibert878 days ago
Life

$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Winner Suing Daughter’s Mom for Revealing Win to Family

A Maine man alleges that the mother of his child violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams969 days ago
Life

Virginia Woman Wins Lottery Twice a Week Apart: ‘I’m In Disbelief’

The woman didn’t immediately realize she won while playing a mobile lottery game.

Alex Ocho983 days ago
Life

Virginia Man Misses Winning $1.5 Billion by Changing Powerball Number, Ends Up Being a Millionaire Instead

The man changed his Powerball number at the last second which led to him missing out on the billion dollar jackpot.

Mark Elibert994 days ago
Life

Man Alleges His Best Friend Scammed Him Out Of Millions Following $37M Lottery Win

He would end up suing his friend as a result of the scam.

Louis Pavlakos1031 days ago
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mugshots for alleged lottery ticket stealers
Life

Liquor Store Clerks Charged for Allegedly Stealing Winning $3 Million Lottery Ticket Left Behind by Customer

The two are accused of trying to cash in the ticket, which had been "torn" and "burned."

Trace William Cowen1156 days ago
Pile of Canadian lottery tickets
Life

Man Sues Coworkers for Leaving Him Out of $50 Million Lottery Win While He Was on Vacation

An Ontario man sued 24 of his coworkers after they excluded him from a $50 million lottery win because he was on vacation. The case was eventually settled.

Louis Pavlakos1157 days ago
Lotto Max jackpot sign at store
Life

$70M Lottery Winner Donates Millions To Build Homes For Adults With Autism

A Quebec man who won the $70 million lottery in 2022 donated $7 million to a foundation which will use the funds to build two new houses for adults with autism.

Louis Pavlakos1180 days ago
PHOTO: MASSACHUSETTS LOTTERY COMMISSION
Life

Mother-Son Duo Won Three $100,000 Lottery Prizes Using Same Numbers Each Time

A mother and son in Massachusetts are feeling lucky after the pair won three $100,000 prizes from the state's Keno lottery by playing the same numbers.

Brad Callas1186 days ago
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This is a photo of Florida Lottery.
Life

Florida Woman Wins $2 Million Scratch-Off Game After Spending Life Savings on Daughter’s Cancer Treatment

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, won a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off game. Gimblet used her life savings to help pay for her daughter's cancer care.

Eric Diep1196 days ago
Powerball winner buys mansion next to Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana Grande
Life

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $25.5 Million Hollywood Home Near Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel

Edwin Castro, who scored a winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station in an L.A. suburb, has purchased a $25.5 million home in Hollywood.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
Photograph of a Powerball lottery ticket
Life

Man Alleges $2.04 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Stolen, Files Lawsuit Against Winner

A California man has alleged that the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot stole the winning ticket from him and has since filed a lawsuit.

taramhdvn1241 days ago

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