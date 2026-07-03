Latest Stories
Multimillionaire Powerball Winner Accused of Burglary
Less than a year after winning a $167 million jackpot, James Farthing is now facing burglary charges tied to a Kentucky home invasion.
80-Year-Old British Lottery Winner Convicted of Running Drug Empire
The man allegedly became the leader of a large-scale drugs operation after winning a multi-million dollar jackpot.
Florida Man Steals $7K Worth of Scratch-Offs — Then Returns to Store to Redeem Them
The St. Petersburg man is now facing federal charges for the alleged crime.
Drake: 'I Passed Up on Offers You P*ssies Would Have Passed Out Over'
Could Drake be planning to drop something new before year’s end? That’s what some fans are thinking.
Florida Couple Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Pass off $50 Lottery Ticket as $1 Million Winner
The couple has been accused of trying to pass off a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket as a million dollar winner.
Man Sues Powerball for $340 Million for Posting Incorrect Lottery Numbers on Website
The man claims his "winning" numbers were left on the website for three full days.
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Winner Suing Daughter’s Mom for Revealing Win to Family
A Maine man alleges that the mother of his child violated a non-disclosure agreement.
Virginia Woman Wins Lottery Twice a Week Apart: ‘I’m In Disbelief’
The woman didn’t immediately realize she won while playing a mobile lottery game.
Virginia Man Misses Winning $1.5 Billion by Changing Powerball Number, Ends Up Being a Millionaire Instead
The man changed his Powerball number at the last second which led to him missing out on the billion dollar jackpot.
Man Alleges His Best Friend Scammed Him Out Of Millions Following $37M Lottery Win
He would end up suing his friend as a result of the scam.
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Liquor Store Clerks Charged for Allegedly Stealing Winning $3 Million Lottery Ticket Left Behind by Customer
The two are accused of trying to cash in the ticket, which had been "torn" and "burned."
Man Sues Coworkers for Leaving Him Out of $50 Million Lottery Win While He Was on Vacation
An Ontario man sued 24 of his coworkers after they excluded him from a $50 million lottery win because he was on vacation. The case was eventually settled.
$70M Lottery Winner Donates Millions To Build Homes For Adults With Autism
A Quebec man who won the $70 million lottery in 2022 donated $7 million to a foundation which will use the funds to build two new houses for adults with autism.
Mother-Son Duo Won Three $100,000 Lottery Prizes Using Same Numbers Each Time
A mother and son in Massachusetts are feeling lucky after the pair won three $100,000 prizes from the state's Keno lottery by playing the same numbers.
Florida Woman Wins $2 Million Scratch-Off Game After Spending Life Savings on Daughter’s Cancer Treatment
Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, won a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off game. Gimblet used her life savings to help pay for her daughter's cancer care.
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $25.5 Million Hollywood Home Near Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel
Edwin Castro, who scored a winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station in an L.A. suburb, has purchased a $25.5 million home in Hollywood.
Man Alleges $2.04 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Stolen, Files Lawsuit Against Winner
A California man has alleged that the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot stole the winning ticket from him and has since filed a lawsuit.