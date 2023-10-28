Virginia Man Misses Winning $1.5 Billion by Changing Powerball Numbers, Ends Up Being a Millionaire Instead

A man in Virginia had some luck work in his favor when he lost his chance at a $1.5 billion lottery ticket but still became a millionaire.

According to Virginia Lottery, Carlos Gutierrez went to Lee's Sandwiches in Falls Church to buy a coffee and a chicken sandwich. In addition to his meal, Guiterrez bought a lottery ticket for the Oct. 9 Powerball drawing that ended up being the winning combination for the $1 million prize.

"The next day, when he stopped at the same location on his way to work, the store was buzzing with excitement," a press release from the Virginia Lottery said. "A ticket bought there had won $1 million in the previous night's drawing."