Latest Stories
$70M Lottery Winner Donates Millions To Build Homes For Adults With Autism
A Quebec man who won the $70 million lottery in 2022 donated $7 million to a foundation which will use the funds to build two new houses for adults with autism.
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $25.5 Million Hollywood Home Near Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel
Edwin Castro, who scored a winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station in an L.A. suburb, has purchased a $25.5 million home in Hollywood.
Ticket Purchased in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of Nearly $1.34 Billion
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest in the lottery's history.
Man Allegedly Fatally Shoots Wife, Daughter, and Himself in Oklahoma After $2 Million Lottery Win
Police say a man in Oklahoma shot two family members before shooting himself, months after his wife won a $2 million prize off a scratch ticket.
Store Owners Return Winning Lottery Ticket to Massachusetts Woman Who Accidentally Threw It Away
A woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the store owners.
Michigan Man Wins $2 Million After Accidentally Buying Extra Lotto Ticket
Dearborn Heights, Michigan resident Samir Mazahem walked away with $2 million after mistakenly purchasing an extra ticket.
Colorado Man Hits $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Two Times in the Same Day
30 years of playing the same numbers paid off.
South Carolina Makes History With Biggest Ever Jackpot Payout to Single Winner
The winning numbers were announced way back in October, with a claims deadline swiftly approach next month.
Lottery Winner Rocks 'Scream' Mask to Collect Winnings
A Super Lotto victor in Jamaica rocked the Ghostface look in order to conceal his identity.
Arkansas Woman Burned By Coworker Who Made Off with Shared Lotto Money
Apparently the friends were supposed to split the $300,000 winnings.
Someone in California Bought the Winning $448 Million Powerball Ticket
Despite odds of one in 292 million, someone in California will claim $448 million in Powerball winnings, according to lottery officials.
Woman Who Burned All Her Cash on Losing Powerball Tickets Starts GoFundMe Campaign
Invest wisely.
The Powerball Jackpot Is Now at $1.3 Billion, Breaks Records
Powerball jackpot is now over a billion dollars.
Man of Great Integrity Gives Most Beautiful Answer Ever When Asked What He'd Do With Powerball Winnings
This really is a heartwarming story.