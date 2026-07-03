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Latest Stories

Lotto Max jackpot sign at store
Life

$70M Lottery Winner Donates Millions To Build Homes For Adults With Autism

A Quebec man who won the $70 million lottery in 2022 donated $7 million to a foundation which will use the funds to build two new houses for adults with autism.

Louis Pavlakos1179 days ago
Powerball winner buys mansion next to Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana Grande
Life

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $25.5 Million Hollywood Home Near Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel

Edwin Castro, who scored a winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station in an L.A. suburb, has purchased a $25.5 million home in Hollywood.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Life

Ticket Purchased in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of Nearly $1.34 Billion

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest in the lottery's history.

Brad Callas1448 days ago
lottery
Life

Man Allegedly Fatally Shoots Wife, Daughter, and Himself in Oklahoma After $2 Million Lottery Win

Police say a man in Oklahoma shot two family members before shooting himself, months after his wife won a $2 million prize off a scratch ticket.

Brenton Blanchet1802 days ago
Lottery Ticket
Life

Store Owners Return Winning Lottery Ticket to Massachusetts Woman Who Accidentally Threw It Away

A woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the store owners.

Brad Callas1880 days ago
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lotto tickets
Life

Michigan Man Wins $2 Million After Accidentally Buying Extra Lotto Ticket

Dearborn Heights, Michigan resident Samir Mazahem walked away with $2 million after mistakenly purchasing an extra ticket.

Alex Galbraith2092 days ago
A machine prints Powerball tickets.
Life

Colorado Man Hits $1 Million Powerball Jackpot Two Times in the Same Day

30 years of playing the same numbers paid off.

Gavin Evans2271 days ago
money
Life

South Carolina Makes History With Biggest Ever Jackpot Payout to Single Winner

The winning numbers were announced way back in October, with a claims deadline swiftly approach next month.

Trace William Cowen2691 days ago
scream
Pop Culture

Lottery Winner Rocks 'Scream' Mask to Collect Winnings

A Super Lotto victor in Jamaica rocked the Ghostface look in order to conceal his identity.

Trace William Cowen2712 days ago
This is a photo of lottery woman.
Life

Arkansas Woman Burned By Coworker Who Made Off with Shared Lotto Money

Apparently the friends were supposed to split the $300,000 winnings.

Julia Reiss3116 days ago
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A customer holds $140 worth of Powerball tickets
Life

Someone in California Bought the Winning $448 Million Powerball Ticket

Despite odds of one in 292 million, someone in California will claim $448 million in Powerball winnings, according to lottery officials.

Omar Burgess3323 days ago
Pop Culture

The Powerball Jackpot Is Now at $1.3 Billion, Breaks Records

Powerball jackpot is now over a billion dollars.

erich4chi3841 days ago

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