Virginia Woman Wins Lottery Twice a Week Apart: ‘I’m In Disbelief’

A Virginia-based woman might be the luckiest person in her state.

Jennifer Minton of Gloucester’s stroke of luck began with the Virginia Lottery’s Safari Quest online game. She first won $50,000 and then just a week later, she hit the jackpot, scoring nearly $1 million on Oct. 31.

Minton told Virginia Lottery officials that she was playing the game on her phone around a campfire when she noticed the jackpot reset, initially thinking someone else had won. To her surprise, Minton realized she was the lucky winner of the $912,936 jackpot. “I’m in shock!” she told the lottery officials. “I’m in disbelief.”