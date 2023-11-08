Virginia Woman Wins Lottery Twice a Week Apart: ‘I’m In Disbelief’

A Virginia-based woman might be the luckiest person in her state.
Jennifer Minton of Gloucester’s stroke of luck began with the Virginia Lottery’s Safari Quest online game. She first won $50,000 and then just a week later, she hit the jackpot, scoring nearly $1 million on Oct. 31.
Minton told Virginia Lottery officials that she was playing the game on her phone around a campfire when she noticed the jackpot reset, initially thinking someone else had won. To her surprise, Minton realized she was the lucky winner of the $912,936 jackpot. “I’m in shock!” she told the lottery officials. “I’m in disbelief.”
Per the The Virginia Lottery website, all profits contribute to K-12 public schools in the state, with over $867 million raised so far in the fiscal year, allocating 10 percent to the school’s budget.
Another individual from Virginia had incredible luck with the lottery last month - sort of. Carlos Gutierrez missed out on a $1.5 billion lottery jackpot when he changed his Powerball number at the last minute. However, he still became a millionaire by matching the first five numbers correctly, winning $1 million.