Florida Couple Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Pass off $50 Lottery Ticket as $1 Million Winner

A Florida couple was arrested after attempting to fake winning lottery ticket.

CBS News Miami reports Kira Enders, 36, and Dakota Jones, 32, are accused of trying to pass off a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket as a million dollar winner. Enders attempted to return what she said was a winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery game 500 Times The Cash.

"They had an individual that thought that they could, they could crudely take two tickets and put them together and pretend as if they were a million dollar winner," Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons told CBS News.

Enders and Jones have been charged with forgery/alteration of a lottery ticket with intent to defraud, passing a forged/altered state lottery ticket and larceny-grand theft of $100,000 or more.

"I don't think this is gonna be a made-for-TV movie type of situation because it was clear to the lottery officials, and obviously clear to us, that she had taken two tickets with different, you know, one side had one serial number, the other side had the other serial number on it," Simmons said. "Especially whenever you pretend like you've won a million dollars, they're gonna take a look at this ticket."

Enders and Jones were arrested last week and released from jail on April 19, with bonds of $20,000 and $17,500, respectively. Both both due in court on May 10.