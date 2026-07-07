Lisa Bonet

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Jason Momoa Brought His 2 Kids with Lisa Bonet to 'Supergirl' Premiere
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Brings His 2 Kids to the ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet

The actor posed with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at the London event, days after reuniting with Lisa Bonet for their daughter’s graduation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
Lisa Bonet Reunites with Jason Momoa for Daughter Lola's High School Graduation
Pop Culture

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Reunite for Daughter Lola’s Emotional Graduation Moment

Inside the rare family moment as the divorced stars share hugs, leis, and pride for 18-year-old Lola’s big day in Los Angeles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Zoe Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Reveals What She Really Thinks of Taylor Swift's Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

The actress previously contributed to the Grammy winner's 'Midnights' album.

Alex Gonzalez339 days ago
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz sitting together at an event, surrounded by other attendees.
Pop Culture

Zoe Kravitz Recalls Almost Losing Her Pet Snake in Taylor Swift’s Home Amid L.A. Fires

Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, stayed in Swift’s home during the devastating fires, and their pet snake tried to overstay his welcome.

Jade Gomez345 days ago
Zoë Kravitz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Blink Twice.'
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Reflects on Leaving Her Mother Lisa Bonet to Live with Her Dad, Lenny Kravitz

"I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me," she told 'Esquire.'

Joe Price707 days ago
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Lenny Kravitz wears sunglasses and a black jacket, looking forward
Music

Lenny Kravitz Suggests He’s Been Celibate for Nine Years: 'It’s a Spiritual Thing'

The 60-year-old rocker also opened up about his former "player" days following his marriage to Lisa Bonet: "I had to tackle that and it took years."

Joshua Espinoza784 days ago
Jason Momoa makes a heart shape with his hands, wearing a black shirt, sunglasses, and a patterned arm tattoo, during a public appearance
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With Adria Arjona: 'Mi Amor'

The actor recently hinted he was in a new relationship during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England.

Brad Callas794 days ago
Music

Lenny Kravitz on His Enduring Love for Lisa Bonet: 'The Love Doesn't Leave You'

The two celebs were married for five years and welcomed one child together, Zoë.

tara mahadevan903 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Clarifies That He’s ‘Just Houseless’ and ‘Not Homeless’ Amid Divorce From Lisa Bonet

The 'Aquaman' actor says he hopes to own a home someday.

Alex Ocho922 days ago
Pop Culture

Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa (UPDATE)

The former couple announced their separation in January of 2022.

tara mahadevan927 days ago
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Jason Momoa attends the premiere of 'Ambulance'
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating Eiza González Amid Lisa Bonet Divorce

Just a few months after he and wife Lisa Bonet ​​​​​​​announced they were separating following four years of marriage, Jason Momoa has a new woman in his life.

Brad Callas1530 days ago
Jason Mamoa and Lisa Bonet at AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Opens Up About 'Separating in the Public Eye' From Lisa Bonet

Momoa and Bonet, who were together for 16 years, previously announced their split at the top of the year, when they told fans via a statement.

Brenton Blanchet1601 days ago
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show.
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Separation After 16 Years Together

The celebrity couple confirmed the split in a joint statement on Wednesday. Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005, but didn't tie the knot until 2017.

Joshua Espinoza1653 days ago
Jason Momoa
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Opens Up About Being in Debt After 'Game of Thrones': 'We Were Starving'

"I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt," Momoa said in an interview with 'InStyle.'

Alex Galbraith2081 days ago
lenny kravitz jason
Pop Culture

Lenny Kravitz Talks Friendship With Ex Lisa Bonet's Husband Jason Momoa

In an interview with 'Men's Health,' Kravitz has revealed that his unlikely friendship with Jason Momoa took next to no work.

Joe Price2120 days ago
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momoa mustang
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Surprised Lisa Bonet by Restoring Her First-Ever Car

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet made headlines earlier this month when Bonet's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz wished Momoa, her current husband, a happy birthday.

tara mahadevan2177 days ago
lisa bonet
Pop Culture

People Are Embracing Lisa Bonet After Ex Lenny Kravitz Wished Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday

People are praising Lisa Bonet for just being an amazing human being after her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz wished her current husband Jason Momoa a happy birthday.

Jordan Rose2182 days ago

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