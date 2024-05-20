Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With Adria Arjona: 'Mi Amor'

Months after he and Lisa Bonet officially settled their divorce, Jason Momoa has found a new love in actress Adria Arjona.
Earlier this month, the Aquaman star hinted he was in a new relationship during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England.
"I'm very much in a relationship," he said. "You'll find out very soon."
On Monday, Momoa took to Instagram to document a trip to Japan. The series of snapshots included a photo of him cuddling up with Arjona, who he referred to as "mi amor" and tagged in the post.
"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," he captioned the post. "We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."
Back in January, Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa after 18 years together.
The former couple announced that they separated back in January of 2022.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception,” a statement from the couple announcing the decision read. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”
Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first child together, Lola in 2007, and had Nakoa-Wolf a year later.