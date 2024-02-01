Lenny Kravitz on His Enduring Love for Lisa Bonet: 'The Love Doesn't Leave You'

Lenny Kravitz will always love Lisa Bonet.

In a new cover story for People, the 59-year-old describes how he and his ex-wife, 56, remain as close as ever.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together," he told the magazine.

The two met in 1985 at a New Edition concert and were immediately drawn to each other. They started dating and she soon inspired Kravitz's debut album, Let Love Rule.

“I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting,” the singer said of his locs. “Lisa was like, ‘Keep it. It looks good.’”

Being married to a beloved star of The Cosby Show and A Different World, the media gave Kravitz the nickname “Mr. Bonet." But he soon found his own fame, often being portrayed as a sex symbol.