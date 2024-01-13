Jason Momoa Clarifies That He’s ‘Just Houseless’ and ‘Not Homeless’ Amid Divorce From Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is clarifying his comments about his living situation on the heels of his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

The couple announced their split in January of 2022. Per court documents reviewed by TMZ, both Momoa and Bonet appeared to have worked out the details of their divorce privately before bringing the petition to court earlier this week. Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, were reported to share joint and physical custody of their two children in addition to living expenses for the children. Neither party requested spousal support nor child support. The divorce was settled a day after it was filed.

In an interview published on Thursday with ET’s Kevin Frazer, Momoa said that he doesn’t have a place to live.

“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” said Momoa, 44. “I live on the road. So I’m down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it … I’m always in these weird places. You’re gonna find me on the road all the time. [People are] like ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’”