Lenny Kravitz Suggests He’s Been Celibate for Nine Years: 'It’s a Spiritual Thing'

Lenny Kravitz is getting candid about his sex life — or lack thereof.

Shortly after his 60th birthday on May 26, the Grammy-winning artist told The Guardian that he is no longer interested in sexual flings and has been on a celibacy journey for quite some time.

“It’s a spiritual thing,” he said about his abstinence decision.

Kravtiz, who is widely regarded as a rock ’n’ roll sex symbol, said he wanted to remain celibate until he found the right woman. When asked how long it’s been since he’s been in a serious relationship, the singer-songwriter confirmed nine years. But don’t get it twisted: Kravitz is still very much open to romance; he just knows that relationships have gotten harder for him with age.

“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” he said.

Although he’s been romantically linked to celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez, Kylie Minogue, Adriana Lima, and Vanessa Paradis, Kravitz’s most well-known relationship was with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The two married in 1987, welcomed their daughter — actress Zoë Kravitz — in 1988, and ultimately divorced in 1993.

Following his marriage to Bonet, Kravtiz admittedly struggled with promiscuity and found himself becoming more like his father.

“After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player,” he said. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years… By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”