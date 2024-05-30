Lenny Kravitz Suggests He’s Been Celibate for Nine Years: 'It’s a Spiritual Thing'

Lenny Kravitz is getting candid about his sex life — or lack thereof.
Shortly after his 60th birthday on May 26, the Grammy-winning artist told The Guardian that he is no longer interested in sexual flings and has been on a celibacy journey for quite some time.
“It’s a spiritual thing,” he said about his abstinence decision.
Kravtiz, who is widely regarded as a rock ’n’ roll sex symbol, said he wanted to remain celibate until he found the right woman. When asked how long it’s been since he’s been in a serious relationship, the singer-songwriter confirmed nine years. But don’t get it twisted: Kravitz is still very much open to romance; he just knows that relationships have gotten harder for him with age.
“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” he said.
Although he’s been romantically linked to celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez, Kylie Minogue, Adriana Lima, and Vanessa Paradis, Kravitz’s most well-known relationship was with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The two married in 1987, welcomed their daughter — actress Zoë Kravitz — in 1988, and ultimately divorced in 1993.
Following his marriage to Bonet, Kravtiz admittedly struggled with promiscuity and found himself becoming more like his father.
“After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player,” he said. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years… By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”
Kravitz spoke about his dating life during a recent interview with CBS Morning’s Gayle King.
“Do you have a significant other in your life, and can I beat her ass if she is?” the broadcast journalist joked. “Oops, did I say that out loud?”
Kravitz laughed off the comment and confirmed he was single but was open to romance.
“It’s hard not to look. When you desire something, you’re looking for it, but I find that when you don’t look is when you find it,” he explained. “I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”