Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet has filed for a divorce from Jason Momoa.

TMZ reports that the actress has asked for a dissolution of marriage. Bonet is seeking physical and legal custody of their two kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Neither Bonet nor Momoa are asking for spousal support.

The former couple announced that they were separated back in January of 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception,” a statement from the couple announcing the decision read. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

