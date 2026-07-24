Lil Xan

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Lil Xan attends Lil Wayne's UPROAR Hip Hop Festival in Los Angeles.
Music

Lil Xan Reportedly Hit With Felony Assault Charges for Kicking and Throwing Mic at Fan

Footage from a concert in Boston last year showed the rapper lose his temper with an audience member.

Joe Price537 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lil Xan attends Bodywell And Mend’s Critic Choice & Grammy’s Fire Relief Lounge Presented By GBK Brand Bar Benefitting Americares at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Lil Xan Says He's 3 Years Sober, Thanks His New Label and Support System

The rapper said he's "around the right people" who have influenced his sobriety.

Jaelani Turner-Williams538 days ago
Lil Xan aka Diego performs at Irving Plaza on September 26, 2018 in New York Cit
Music

Lil Xan Wanted By Police After Throwing Mic and Kicking Man in Head

The rapper appeared to assault someone in the middle of a performance.

Joe Price606 days ago
Lil Xan
Music

Lil Xan Fined Over $27,000 for Brandishing Gun During Heated 2Pac Debate

After the pair began arguing at a 7-Eleven, Xan brandished a firearm.

tara mahadevan641 days ago
Music

Lil Xan Reflects on His Controversial 2Pac Comments: 'I Was Angry at the Time'

The West Coast rapper caught major backlash in 2018 when he rated 2Pac's music a 2 out of 10 because he found it "boring."

Joshua Espinoza1061 days ago
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Lil Xan performing at Billboard Hot 100 Festival
Music

Lil Xan Details How Rapper Stat Quo Enabled Drug Addiction While Working as His Manager

In an Instagram Live session, Lil Xan claimed his former manager Stat Quo supplied him with drugs while he was on tour at the height of his addiction.

tara mahadevan1670 days ago
lil xan
Music

Lil Xan Speaks on Addiction and Realizing 'If I Keep Doing This, I'm Going to Die Soon'

Lil Xan sat down for an interview with '60 Minutes,' opening up about his past drug abuse and how he quit Xanax and inspired fans to give up drugs.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1811 days ago
xan
Music

Video Shows Lil Xan and Supreme Patty Getting Into Fight at Florida Club

According to Patty, Xan "or someone in his group" threw a drink, which inspired him to confront the 'Total Xanarchy' artist. Memes have ensued.

Trace William Cowen1944 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert attends Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen's Club
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Respectfully Rejects Lil Xan's Feature Request: 'I Mumble Alone'

Lil Uzi revealed that he is contemplating returning to mumble rap. This moved Lil Xan to lobby for a feature by asking Uzi if they could 'mumble together.'

Xavier Hamilton2073 days ago
Lil Xan visits the SiriusXM Studios.
Music

Lil Xan Sued for Pointing Gun at Man During Dispute Over His 2Pac Remark

Lil Xan is facing a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 altercation where he pulled a gun on someone who confronted him about calling 2Pac's music "boring."

Jose Martinez2112 days ago
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xan mac
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Lil Xan Shares His Last DMs With Mac Miller's Following Reveal of Posthumous 'Circles' Album

Mac Miller's posthumous album 'Circles' drops on Jan. 17.

tara mahadevan2391 days ago
Lil Xan
Music

Lil Xan Reveals He Recently Relapsed But Remains Focused on Sobriety

Near the end of 2018, Lil Xan let his fans know he was heading to rehab.

Joe Price2586 days ago
lil xan
Music

Lil Xan Pulls Gun on Man in 2Pac Argument (UPDATE)

Xan posted a response to the incident on his Instagram Story.

Alex Galbraith2606 days ago
lil xan diego cry for help
Music

Lil Xan Responds to Diablo's Cry for Help: 'I'm Not Gonna Let Anything Happen to You'

Diablo posted a disconcerting Instagram message that read: "I'll be happier off dead; and maybe than [sic] people will appreciate my art."

Joshua Espinoza2637 days ago
lil xan
Music

Lil Xan Announces Break From Social Media: 'Need to Get Away From the Devil'

The 22-year-old rapper referred to social media as 'the devil' while announcing that he will be withdrawing from the spotlight.

Hannah Lifshutz2646 days ago
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Lil Xan performs on stage
Music

Lil Xan Superfan Is Apparently Getting All the Same Tattoos as Rapper

It seems like one Lil Xan fan has dedicated his life (and body) to the cause by mimicking Diego's ink.

Xavier Hamilton2653 days ago
Rapper Lil Xan performs at The Underground on October 21, 2018.
Music

Lil Xan's Fiancée Annie Smith Had a Miscarriage

Smith announced the news on Instagram.

Daniel Barna2669 days ago
lil xan ultrasounds maybe fake
Music

Lil Xan's Fiancée Denies Rumors That She's Not Pregnant

"[...] it's really sad for me to see these things," Annie Smith said.

Abel Shifferaw2708 days ago

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