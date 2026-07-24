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It can be hard to keep track of every "SoundCoud rapper" out there—that's where we come in. Here's what you need to know about Lil Xan.Complex
Sometimes you just have to wonder how some rappers got their names, and so do we. Here’s how 15 rappers got their names.Complex
Don’t hate on the kids for not respecting emcees of the past. Your Golden Age favorites didn't either.Shawn Setaro
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo