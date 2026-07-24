Lil Reese

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Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall.
Music

Lil Reese Arrested Over Alleged Assault of Ex-Girlfriend, Denied Bond

The rapper has denied the accusations but remains in police custody.

Joe Price666 days ago
Lil Reese attending an event.
Music

Arrest Warrant Issued for Lil Reese for Alleged Assault on Ex-Girlfriend at Club

The rapper denied the accusations and claimed the woman was looking for "clout."

Mark Elibert679 days ago
A man wearing a hoodie stands in front of a wall covered with stickers and graffiti, with others in the background. The image is categorized under Music
Music

Lil Reese Says 'Whole Story Cap and Made Up' After Rape Allegation Arrest

The 31-year-old 'Ask About Me' artist is expecting the case to be "thrown out" soon.

Trace William Cowen742 days ago
Music

Lil Reese Mourns the Loss of His Sister: 'I'm So Hurt'

The 30-year-old shared the devastating news on his Instagram Stories.

Alex Ocho948 days ago
Music

Lil Reese Apologizes for Video of Him Harassing Sleeping Homeless Man, Promises to Help the Needy

The Chicago native gave money and food to various homeless people this month.

Mark Elibert1054 days ago
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Gervonta Davis reacts after beating Ryan Garcia
Sports

Gervonta Davis Celebrated TKO of Ryan Garcia by Partying With Chief Keef, Polo G, and More

After defeating Ryan Garcia with a seventh round knockout, Gervonta "Tank" Davis celebrated his victory by hanging out with Chief Keef, Polo G, and others.

Brad Callas1192 days ago
Recording artist Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

Lil Reese Arrested Last Month for Aggravated Assault

The Chicago-born rapper was taken into custody on May 19 in Harris County, Texas. Jail records show his next court appearance is set for mid-August.

Joshua Espinoza1490 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Reese
Music

Lil Reese Celebrates Birth of Newborn Baby Girl by Sharing Photos of Her

Lil Reese is a proud father as he introduced his daughter Kai’ri to the world on social media. Lil Reese and the newborn's mom also created an IG for her.

Eric Diep1534 days ago
lil-reese
Music

Lil Reese Talks Shooting in Chicago, Says Reports of Domestic Violence Is 'Fake'

Lil Reese was wounded in a shooting in Chicago last month, and in a new interview the rapper has finally opened up a little more about what went down.

Joe Price1863 days ago
Lil Reese
Music

Lil Reese Arrested Following Physical Altercation With Girlfriend

Just two weeks after getting shot in his hometown, Lil Reese has been arrested for allegedly getting into a serious physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Brad Callas1879 days ago
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Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

More Details Emerge About Parking Garage Shooting That Left Lil Reese Wounded (UPDATE)

According to Chicago police, a 55-year-old father used a GPS tracker and his son’s cellphone to track down a stolen Dodge Durango in a parking garage.

Xavier Hamilton1896 days ago
6ix 9ine
Music

6ix9ine Trolls Lil Reese On Social Media, Shares GoFundMe to Buy Him a New Car

6ix9ine took to social media to troll Lil Reese after the rapper was shot in a parking garage. 6ix9ine went so far as to share a GoFundMe for the rapper.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1899 days ago
Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

Lil Reese Reflects on Being Shot in the Neck: 'I Thought It Was Over'

Rapper Lil Reese’s car was riddled with bullets from a Draco AK-47 pistol while trying to put money in his mother’s bank account in November 2019.

Xavier Hamilton1931 days ago
Recording artist Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

Lil Reese Reacts to King Von's Alleged Killer Released on Bond: 'We Gon’ Roll His Ass Up'

King Von’s alleged killer Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks was released on bond on Friday. During an Instagram Live session, Lil Reese was asked how he felt about Leeks.

Xavier Hamilton1947 days ago
Recording artist Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall
Music

Lil Reese on Kanye West Not Keeping His Verse on Chief Keef's "I Don't Like" for Star-Studded Remix

Kanye West's remix of Keef's "I Don't Like" featuring Jadakiss and G.O.O.D. Music artists Pusha T and Big Sean took hold of the world back in 2012.

Xavier Hamilton1961 days ago
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6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine and Lil Reese Get Into Heated Exchange on Instagram Live

The broadcast took place shortly after 6ix9ine got into it with 600 Breezy, who threatened to kill the "ZAZA" rapper over his comments on the late King Von.

Joshua Espinoza1984 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine Announces Release Date for New Album While in Chicago, Lil Durk and Lil Reese Respond

After becoming a free man earlier this month, controversial Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has announced his new album in a video he filmed in Chicago.

Joe Price2162 days ago

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