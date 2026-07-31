Angel Reese

Angel Reese is a professional basketball player in the WNBA, drafted in 2024 following a dominant collegiate career at LSU where she led the nation in rebounding and earned multiple All-American honors. Her defining feature is her relentless rebounding ability combined with a fearless playing style that energizes her team and intimidates opponents.Fans return for Reese’s dynamic presence on and off the court, especially her candid social media interactions and memorable on-court celebrations that spark viral moments. These elements have helped her become a key figure in conversations about athlete empowerment and the evolving culture of women’s basketball, driving both fan engagement and merchandise demand.

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Latest Stories

Watch Angel Reese Get a 1-of-1 Custom Gifted Jewelry Piece by Celebrity Jeweler Ms. Diggs
Sports

Angel Reese Gets a One-of-One Surprise From Celebrity Jeweler Ms. Diggs

From custom icy kicks to her official Barbie doll, Angel Reese is redefining WNBA star power and representation for the next generation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Angel Reese Explains Why Representation Matters 'My First Barbie Didn't Look Like Me'
Sports

Angel Reese and Her Mom Reflect on Black Girl Representation with the 'Bayou Barbie' Doll

From her mom’s memories to WNBA stardom, see how Angel Reese’s Barbie turns a painful first doll into a powerful win for Black girls and representation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Split image of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.
Sports

WNBA Says Social Media Post of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Discussing Wager ‘Missed the Mark'

The WNBA has deleted a video posted on social media showing Bueckers being reminded of a bet that she and Reese made for their game against each other.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Angel Reese is Giving Away 1,000 Bookbags and School Supplies to Atlanta Children
Sports

Angel Reese Gives 1,000 Atlanta Kids a Back-to-School Boost

Inside the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s first Atlanta event, from free clear backpacks to a full-on back-to-school block party near Georgia Tech.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
'Barbie' Reebok Angel Reese 1
Sneakers

'Barbie' Reebok Angel Reese 1 Unveiled for WNBA All-Star Weekend

Here's how to buy the 'Barbie' Reebok Angel Reese 1.

Victor Deng14 days ago
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WNBA Coach Suspended After Calling Angel Reese a 'Protected Species'
Sports

WNBA Coach Suspended After Calling Angel Reese a ‘Protected Species’

From on-court foul to off-court firestorm, the incident exposes the harassment Angel Reese faces and the WNBA’s struggle to protect Black women stars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Angel Reese Says She Feels 'Disrespected' Over WNBA All-Star Voting
Sports

Angel Reese Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ WNBA All-Star Snub for Atlanta Dream Players

The Atlanta Dream star calls out the WNBA All-Star snub for teammates Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray despite the team sitting near the top of the East standings.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Isabelle Harrison Ejected After Tackling Angel Reese on WNBA Court
Sports

Isabelle Harrison Ejected After Hard Foul on Angel Reese

The former Chicago Sky teammates clashed during Dream vs. Tempo, leading to a Flagrant 2 foul, an ejection and an emotional scene.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Sports

Mystics Coach Sydney Johnson Ejected After Arguing Angel Reese Foul Call

He was walked off by three Atlanta officers as Washington fell 109-77.

Trey Alston61 days ago
Shaq Slams 'Embarrassing' Angel Reese Trolls
Sports

Shaq Explodes on Angel Reese Haters: 'I Wish I Could Punch Some of Them in the Face'

Inside Shaq’s fiery defense of Angel Reese and why he says online bullying of women’s basketball stars has finally gone too far.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
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Watch Brittney Griner Toss Angel Reese to the Ground in the Latest WNBA Face-Off
Sports

Brittney Griner’s Flagrant Foul Sends Angel Reese to the Floor in WNBA Clash

A hard foul, a Flagrant 1, and a $500 hit: inside the Brittney Griner–Angel Reese clash that became one of the night’s biggest WNBA talking points.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Jason Whitlock Calls Angel Reese 'Trash,' Says She's Only Famous Because of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Jason Whitlock Blasts Angel Reese as 'Overrated,' Claims 'Trolling Caitlin Clark' Made Her Famous

Whitlock’s latest 'Fearless' rant blasts Angel Reese’s game, sparks race and culture war debate, and reignites her rivalry with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
Angel Reese Booed After Taking the Court in Dallas
Sports

Angel Reese Turns Dallas Boos Into Monster Double-Double

Dallas Wings fans tried to rattle the Atlanta Dream star, but Reese turned the boos into fuel for a dominant double-double and viral postgame message.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Slams Angel Reese: 'Move On!'
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Angel Reese Over Viral Ex Drama

Inside the Angel Reese–Wendell Carter Jr.–Jalen Duren drama that sparked Sophie Cunningham’s blunt message and a wild Game 7 moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Angel Reese and Megan Thee Stallion in glamorous attire pose together.
Music

Angel Reese Praises Megan Thee Stallion for Performing Through Breakup

Reese applauded Megan’s strength after the rapper's emotional Broadway performance following her split with Klay Thompson.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
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