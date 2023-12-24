Lil Reese Mourns the Loss of His Sister: 'I'm So Hurt'

Lil Reese is experiencing a devastating loss in his family during the holiday season.
The Chicago rapper announced on Friday night that his sister has passed away. He shared the tragic news via his Instagram Stories, writing, “Just lost my sister I’m so hurt 💔 Love you 4eva 💔”
The 30-year-old, whose legal name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, did not share details about his sister’s untimely passing nor has the family of the deceased made an official statement.
There is not a lot of information on Reese’s late sibling, who went by @reskimacin2 on Instagram. Based on a number of tweets from Reese and the woman herself, she was 32 years old at the time of her passing and is survived by her two children, Leeah and LJ.