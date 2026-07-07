Big Meech Calls Out Rappers for Going Silent on Lil Durk

Big Meech is making it clear he believes Lil Durk deserves more public support as the Chicago rapper continues fighting his federal murder-for-hire case. In a Kick Stream on June 21, the Black Mafia Family co-founder urged the hip-hop community to rally behind Durk, saying too many artists have gone quiet while the rapper remains behind bars awaiting trial. "Free Durk. Real n***a, real stand-up dude," Meech said in the clip. "Free Durk, man. Ain't enough mothafuckas shouting him out. Free him, fast." You can see the moment beginning at the 4:46:20 mark of this video, or just view the clip below.

Meech's comments arrive as Durk continues fighting the biggest legal battle of his career. The rapper has been held in prison without bond since October 2024 after being indicted in a federal murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated a plot targeting rival rapper Quando Rondo that ultimately resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. Durk has denied the allegations, and his legal team has consistently maintained his innocence. Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, has remained optimistic about the outcome of the case. During a recent interview, Findling claimed that support for his client has come from some unexpected places, saying even law enforcement officers have privately approached him with messages of "Free Durk." While Findling did not elaborate on those encounters, he expressed confidence that the defense will ultimately prevail in court. As the Aug. 20 trial draws closer, Durk's attorneys are also asking the court to keep a newly added set of federal charges separate from the upcoming proceedings. Last month, the defense filed a motion seeking to sever the latest racketeering counts from the murder-for-hire case, or, alternatively, have the newest superseding indictment dismissed altogether.