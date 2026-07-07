Big Meech Calls Out Rappers for Going Silent on Lil Durk

Big Meech is making it clear he believes Lil Durk deserves more public support as the Chicago rapper continues fighting his federal murder-for-hire case.
In a Kick Stream on June 21, the Black Mafia Family co-founder urged the hip-hop community to rally behind Durk, saying too many artists have gone quiet while the rapper remains behind bars awaiting trial.
"Free Durk. Real n***a, real stand-up dude," Meech said in the clip. "Free Durk, man. Ain't enough mothafuckas shouting him out. Free him, fast."
You can see the moment beginning at the 4:46:20 mark of this video, or just view the clip below.
Meech's comments arrive as Durk continues fighting the biggest legal battle of his career. The rapper has been held in prison without bond since October 2024 after being indicted in a federal murder-for-hire case.
Prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated a plot targeting rival rapper Quando Rondo that ultimately resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. Durk has denied the allegations, and his legal team has consistently maintained his innocence.
Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, has remained optimistic about the outcome of the case. During a recent interview, Findling claimed that support for his client has come from some unexpected places, saying even law enforcement officers have privately approached him with messages of "Free Durk."
While Findling did not elaborate on those encounters, he expressed confidence that the defense will ultimately prevail in court.
As the Aug. 20 trial draws closer, Durk's attorneys are also asking the court to keep a newly added set of federal charges separate from the upcoming proceedings. Last month, the defense filed a motion seeking to sever the latest racketeering counts from the murder-for-hire case, or, alternatively, have the newest superseding indictment dismissed altogether.
According to the filing, the government's third superseding indictment, filed in early June, introduced racketeering allegations and additional claims involving previously uncharged conduct. Durk's attorneys argue prosecutors waited until just weeks before trial to bring the new charges despite having access to much of the supporting evidence months earlier, leaving the defense with an overwhelming amount of new material to review.
The motion contends that trying the new counts alongside the original charges would likely delay the trial, violating Durk's constitutional right to a speedy trial. His attorneys wrote that forcing the defense to review terabytes of new evidence on a case carrying a potential life sentence just weeks before trial is "untenable" and requested a July 27 hearing on the matter.
When prosecutors unveiled the latest indictment in June, Durk's legal team sharply criticized the government's strategy, calling it "lipstick on a pig" and arguing the racketeering charges amounted to recycled accusations designed to strengthen what they described as a weak case. The attorneys reiterated that "Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him."