GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Lil Durk Turned Down a 'Peace Offering' From Quando Rondo After Shooting, Feds Claim

The information comes from a "recently identified" text message thread, per prosecutors.

Lil Durk performs during J. Cole's headlining set at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024
(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Lil Durk was so intent on revenge against Quando Rondo that he turned down a chance for peace, even after the Chicago rapper orchestrated a shooting that was supposed to get Rondo but killed his cousin instead — that’s the story federal prosecutors are telling in a new filing.

Durk is days away from being tried for murder-for-hire for the August 2022 shooting that killed Rondo’s cousin Saviay'a Robinson — a killing that prosecutors say Durk organized and paid for as revenge for the death of his friend and labelmate King Von. In a filing on Monday (August 17), prosecutors said they have “recently identified” a chain of text messages showing that Durk had been offered a chance to squash his beef with Quando Rondo months after that shooting, but turned it down.

In a trial memorandum, prosecutors explained that they would attempt to prove at trial not only that Durk and his alleged co-conspirators attempted to kill Rondo during the 2022 shooting; they also would show evidence that the conspiracy to get violent revenge continued even after that.

To that end, they plan on introducing at trial an exhibit containing what they say is a text message and voice memo from Durk from December, 2022 “telling his co-conspirators that an affiliate of [Rondo’s] reached out to ‘squash’ the rivalry and ask for ‘peace.’”

“Defendant Banks told his coconspirators he rejected the peace offering, stating ‘I’m not hopping on the phone to squash’ a rivalry because ‘this for [his late brother d-]thang and von,’” the trial memo continues.

Durk continued, per the memo, “call me [a]bout peace[,] take the peace of the switch,” which prosecutors say is a nod to the machine gun used in the shooting that killed Robinson.

The government says that this alleged exchange cuts off a potential defense for Durk: that he had knowledge of Robinson’s killing, but was not involved in it. They also say that it demonstrates Durk’s “leadership” over his alleged co-conspirators, shows his motive to avenge Von, and “rebut[s] any suggestion” that Durk was a “passive observer” of Robinson’s killing.

Complex has reached out to Lil Durk’s attorneys for comment on the alleged text thread. His trial begins on August 20, with one final pre-trial hearing set for Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Related Stories

Lil Durk performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

Prosecutors Call Lil Durk Song "Pissed Me Off" a 'Call to Arms' for Revenging Murder of King Von

The government argued in a pre-trial hearing that the song “falls into heartland” of admission.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival.
Music

Lil Durk Fires Back at Possible Use of “Pissed Me Off” Video at Trial

The rapper's legal team argues that federal prosecutors made several significant errors in their motion.

Jose Martinez9 days ago
Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago.
Music

Lil Durk Wins Motion to Have Racketeering Charges Excluded From Upcoming Trial

In a major victory, the Chicago rapper's trial will no longer include two recently-added racketeering counts.

Shawn Setaro36 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureThe Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award
3
Pop CultureReading Rainbow Host Mychal Threets Says He's 'Not Okay,' Will Be Checking in to Hospital
4
MusicLil Durk Trial: Feds Want to Use 6ix9ine/Akademiks Interview as Evidence (UPDATE)
5
MusicBad Bunny Announces Final ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ Shows in Puerto Rico: How to Get Tickets
6
BetsWill Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App