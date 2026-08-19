6ix9ine Says Lil Durk’s Arrest Proves Him Right: ‘I’m Smarter Than Y’all N****s'

6ix9ine has a lot to say about Lil Durk’s ongoing federal murder-for-hire case.

During a recent livestream with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old rapper contrasted his situation with Durk’s. 6ix9ine said that he was right to ignore public pressure to retaliate against the men who kidnapped and robbed him back in 2018. 6ix9ine portrayed Durk, in contrast, as giving in to public pressure to retaliate for the killing of King Von. Durk is now facing a federal trial and the prospect of life in prison if found guilty of murder-for-hire.

The Chicago rapper is accused of paying for and planning an August 2022 shooting that killed Saviay'a Robinson. Prosecutors say the intended target was Robinson’s cousin Quando Rondo, and that the whole thing was supposed to be revenge for the death of Durk’s friend and labelmate King Von.

One of the men who kidnapped 6ix9ine, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, is in federal prison until 2042, convicted both of that kidnapping and for a separate crime of running a prison smuggling ring. 6ix9ine testified against Ellison at trial in 2019.

“When he didn't slide, they made fun of him. Now that he slid and is in jail, they making fun of him,” 6ix9ine said of Durk, as seen in a clip circulating on social media. “So, damned if you do, damned if you don't. But guess who's smarter than that?”