6ix9ine Says Lil Durk’s Arrest Proves Him Right: ‘I’m Smarter Than Y’all N****s'

6ix9ine has a lot to say about Lil Durk’s ongoing federal murder-for-hire case.
During a recent livestream with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old rapper contrasted his situation with Durk’s. 6ix9ine said that he was right to ignore public pressure to retaliate against the men who kidnapped and robbed him back in 2018. 6ix9ine portrayed Durk, in contrast, as giving in to public pressure to retaliate for the killing of King Von. Durk is now facing a federal trial and the prospect of life in prison if found guilty of murder-for-hire.
The Chicago rapper is accused of paying for and planning an August 2022 shooting that killed Saviay'a Robinson. Prosecutors say the intended target was Robinson’s cousin Quando Rondo, and that the whole thing was supposed to be revenge for the death of Durk’s friend and labelmate King Von.
One of the men who kidnapped 6ix9ine, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, is in federal prison until 2042, convicted both of that kidnapping and for a separate crime of running a prison smuggling ring. 6ix9ine testified against Ellison at trial in 2019.
“When he didn't slide, they made fun of him. Now that he slid and is in jail, they making fun of him,” 6ix9ine said of Durk, as seen in a clip circulating on social media. “So, damned if you do, damned if you don't. But guess who's smarter than that?”
During the stream, Akademiks is heard saying, “Why did you get bullied to go pick up a gun and go handle Harv?”
“You think I'm listening to 9 to 5ers, bro?” 6ix9ine added. “You think n****s going to trick me? I won, n***a. Look at me, n***a. How many times did I say I won, n***a? I'm smarter than y'all n****s, bro. … You crashing out for Instagram comments? You crashing out over a n**** who literally got on an iPhone—some iPad kids?”
He added, “You literally are about to do life in prison because an iPad kid made his username [email protected]? … You let chubby boy 157 username trick you out your family, n***a. I won, n***a. Do you rather be a real n***a to 9 to 5ers? Would you rather be a real n**** to strangers or be broke and free?”
On Wednesday (Aug. 19), 6ix9ine reiterated some of these same points in an Instagram post.
“You crashed out for [King Von,] a n***a that’s dead,” he said, addressing Durk. “The n***a that killed him is out here alive. He’s rapping about the shit. Bro, you lost.”
6ix9ine, who has had issues with Chicago rappers dating back to a conflict with Chief Keef and his cousin Tadoe nearly a decade ago, is at the center of the conversation involving Durk for a reason. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled on Tuesday (August 18) to admit an excerpt from an August 2021 Akademiks interview featuring 6ix9ine and Wack 100 as evidence in Durk’s trial.
“What is Durk doing [to avenge King Von’s death]? He’s not doing shit!” 6ix9ine screamed during the interview.
Prosecutors are attempting to use this footage to establish the context of public pressure surrounding retaliation for Von's death, which they argue led to the August, 2022 shooting Durk is accused of masterminding.
Durk's defense team denies he ever saw the interview.
Jury selection for Durk’s trial will begin on Thursday (August 20). For more about 6ix9ine’s rise, his arrest, and his turn as a cooperating witness against Ellison and the rest of the Nine Trey Bloods, read Complex Presents Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.