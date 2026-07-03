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Fat Joe in an orange jacket making a peace sign while exiting a building, accompanied by two others.
Music

Fat Joe Defamation Fight Leads Judge To Sanction Attorney Blackburn

"The ad hominem attacks aimed at counsel for Plaintiff, including homophobic, transphobic, and sexualized comments about his mother shock the conscience."

Mark Elibert21 days ago
Allstar JR wearing sunglasses and a large chain necklace, standing in a room with red walls.
Music

Allstar JR Denied Bond in Federal Case, Ordered Held Pending Trial

The rapper is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
TV Personality Carrie Ann Inaba visits Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 3, 2019 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight

'I was dizzy, nauseous, very warm and my arms started feeling numb,' she shared.

Holly Riordan92 days ago
DJ Vlad with a beard and glasses in a patterned black suit and tie stands smiling in front of a gold curtain.
Music

DJ Vlad Jokingly Claims Roc Nation Bribed Him to Frame Tory Lanez in 2020 Shooting Case

Mocking conspiracy theorists who believe Lanez was framed, the YouTuber sarcastically claimed Jay-Z paid him $50,000 a month in Bitcoin to support Megan Thee Stallion.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
Julio Foolio poses for photo.
Music

Judge Presiding Over Julio Foolio Murder Case Has Been Removed

The lawyer for Alicia Andrews, who was convicted of manslaughter in October, is now seeking a new trial.

Jose Martinez170 days ago
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Young Thug.
Music

Young Thug Gets Seized RICO Property Back After Judge Issues State Order

The Atlanta rapper has been returned cars, guns, and more than $149,000 in cash.

Trey Alston188 days ago
Jam Master Jay wearing a black hat and glasses, performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

Judge Overturns Conviction in Jam Master Jay Killing Case

A co-defendant’s conviction remains intact.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
Nicki Minaj at an event in a pinstripe dress with floral details, posing with hands on her chest, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Judge Intends to Order Sale of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million L.A. Mansion to Pay Security Guard

A judge awarded the security guard $500,000 after Minaj failed to respond to his lawsuit.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
Elvis Presley performing on stage in a white studded jumpsuit, holding a microphone and singing passionately.
Life

Elvis-Loving Judge Agrees to Resign After Dressing as Singer and Playing His Music in Court

Judge Matthew Thornhill would even reference Elvis lyrics regularly during trials.

Jade Gomez237 days ago
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Jay-Z looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Music

Judge Blocks Restraining Order Request Against Jay-Z Amid Paternity Case

Rymir Satterthwaite's former guardian accused Jay-Z of retaliating against her by requesting a sanctions hearing in the ongoing paternity case.

Joe Price263 days ago
Nelly performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black tank top with his name. He has tattoos and layered silver chains.
Music

Judge Rules Nelly Should Be Repaid Legal Bills for ‘Groundless’ Lawsuit Over 'Country Grammar"

Nelly was accused of cutting his St. Lunatics crew out of royalties and credits from his 2000 album, Country Grammar, in a lawsuit filed last year by Ali Jones.

Alex Ocho279 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs speaking at a podium, wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace.
Music

Diddy Ordered to Forfeit ‘Freak Off’ Evidence, Including 'Ibiza Tapes'

The feds say that the mogul needs to give up ownership of any property connected to his Mann Act violations.

Mark Elibert280 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Durk Supporters Threatened a Prosecutor and a Judge, Feds Reveal

Durk himself had "no direct link" to the threats, authorities clarified.

Joe Price283 days ago
diane goodstein
Life

Judge Diane Goodstein's Husband Jumped From Burning Home After 'Explosion': Report

The home of a South Carolina judge named Diane Goodstein has burned down, prompting an investigation.

Jessica Mcbride285 days ago
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Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Read Everything the Judge Said While Sentencing Diddy to 50 Months in Prison

Judge Arun Subramanian said Diddy will "have a life" after serving his time.

Kris Seavers287 days ago
50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs
Music

50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Sentencing, Says He's Free For 'Speaking Engagements' Since Mogul Isn't

Prosecutors said Diddy had booked speaking engagements in Miami in anticipation of being released. He wasn't.

Trey Alston287 days ago

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